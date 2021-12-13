12 Minute Affiliate Review: Generate Your First Paycheck

More and more people are reclaiming their financial lives and leaving their day jobs for online work. The internet, in turn, is adapting to the demand for online jobs and offers many programs to help you earn a living from the comfort of your home. Of all the opportunities available today, one program that is worth noting is the 12 Minute Affiliate system. This program is designed to help affiliate marketers set up an account and begin working within 12 minutes. The following 12 minute affiliate review will tell you everything you need to know about it.

Buy 12 Minute Affiliate System now with a special discount!

12 Minute Affiliate System: What Is It?

The 12 Minute Affiliate System is a relatively new affiliate marketing program that helps marketers earn without needing to launch a YouTube channel, website, or marketing platform. Members receive support, products, and training channels to help them earn through affiliate links.

Having been launched in 2018, the system is still very new to the market, but it already has a strong following. Generally, you share affiliate links through email and get paid a commission every time people click on the links and make a purchase.

12 Minute Affiliate marketing is managed by ClickBank, so members must have a ClickBank account. The upfront commission rate is 50 percent, with monthly recurring up sales. According to the site, the term ’12 Minute’ is derived from the fact that the set-up process will take you at most 12 minutes.

How Does the System Work?

When you purchase the 12 Minute Affiliate system, you are required to set up an account and load your landing pages and emails into an autoresponder. You must then activate the available funnels, after which you will receive traffic from Devon – the founder. Your subscribers will receive emails with affiliate offers, and you get paid through ClickBank if they make a purchase.

As a 12 Minute affiliate, you are a direct selling point for the products produced by other people or corporations. They receive the returns, and you get paid a percentage for selling the goods or services. This process works as follows:

Step 1: You buy the product

Step 2: Create an account

Step 3: Set up the system by creating an account with ClickBank, establishing your autoresponder, and driving traffic to your email lists and landing pages.

Step 4: If people buy the products, you earn affiliate commissions.

Who Should Join the 12 Minute Affiliate Program?

Generally, the 12 Minute Affiliate Marketing program is ideal for any person looking to make money online. The program has access to over 4 billion people, which means it can direct significant traffic to your landing pages. You should consider joining if you:

Don’t wish to create a sales funnel or develop content for traffic.

Wish to make money online without having to deal with customer support

Are looking to earn affiliate commissions

Want to make money online but don’t have services or products of your own.

It is important to point out that the 12 Minute Affiliate system is not a magic scheme that promises you overnight success. According to the program’s official website, you can either use their tools to make an income on your own or purchase a ‘done-for-you system. The latter is popular among users because you don’t have to do most of the work, but you must still put in some effort.

How Much Does It Cost?

Compared to other Affiliate marketing programs, the 12 Minute Affiliate system is very affordable, especially considering you don’t have to spend time and money creating online content. Basically, you can choose from one of three membership options:

Basic Monthly Membership

Basic Lifetime Membership

Gold Lifetime Membership

The basic memberships give you access to one of three available niches. The niches are Weight Loss/Fitness, Make Money Online and Personal Development. If you wish to promote all three at the same time, you must upgrade to the gold membership plan. However, this is not advisable for beginners as the workload could become too much to handle.

What Are the Program’s Selling Points?

The 12 Minute Affiliate System is very popular in the affiliate marketing world. Here are some reasons it is considered a viable way to earn an income online:

1. Reputable Developer

Devon Brown is a reputable name in the internet entrepreneurship industry. He runs multiple websites and funnels that, on a good day, earn him over $$1,000, making him a very successful developer. Besides his online success and reputation, he is a successful personal growth and dating coach, speaker, author, and entertainer. You can learn more about his successes on devonbrown.com.

2. Active Community

When you join the 12 Minute Affiliate program, you gain access to a Facebook Group preserved for members only. The group currently has over 3,000 members who are ready to answer any questions you may have and guide you on your journey. Devon Brown also posts comments from time to time.

3. Simplicity

Using the 12 Minute Affiliate system to make money is relatively easy, considering you don’t need to be an affiliate marketing expert. The experts that work for the program will handle everything from sales pages and traffic, so you don’t have to build an audience from scratch or produce content constantly.

4. Live Webinars

Through the Facebook Group, you can access free live webinars held by Devon Brown to cover several topics on how to increase your income. Some things you will learn about include:

ClickBank updates

Current marketing strategies

Alternative methods of generating paid traffic

Maintaining the right business mindset

High-conversion sales offers

Latest hot products

5. Money-Back Guarantee

The 12 Minute Affiliate program offers a money-back guarantee that is valid for 60 days. If you try the system and find it doesn’t meet your standards or are unhappy with the services, you can return the product within 60 days of when you bought it. This is a sure indication that you will receive value for your money.

6. Affordable Plans

The membership plans offered by the 12 Minute Affiliate program are relatively cheap, especially for a system based on paid traffic. Also, considering the number of services you will receive through the done-for-you option, the system is a great bargain.

Buy 12 Minute Affiliate System now with a special discount!

Possible Problem Areas

As we have already established, the 12 Minute Affiliate system is a legitimate affiliate marketing program. However, like other systems, there are possible downfalls to joining this program. Here are a few you should be aware of:

· High Competition – Since all affiliates of the program use the same landing pages and traffic source, the competition will be very high as you will all be promoting the same products to one audience.

· Dependency – The done-for-you option is great because it saves you time and effort. However, it also means that you are completely dependent on the system and will be out of a job if they close down.

· Zero Training – The done-for-you system does all the work for you, which means you don’t get the training and skills you would need to start your own business.

· Low Customization – Unlike web hosts like WordPress, the 12 Minute Affiliate system has a limited number of templates from which you can create a landing page. This means that you have limited opportunities to customize your page and stand out from other affiliates.

· Non-Conducive for Beginners – While beginners can use the system, it can take them a long time to build an audience. Affiliate marketing programs, even those that use paid traffic, work well when you have an existing audience.

· Chosen Products – The products you will promote have been pre-selected, which means you don’t have much say in the choice.

· Buying Traffic – Since the system uses paid traffic, you have to invest a significant amount of money to buy traffic. The program has a disclaimer that you should be willing to lose this money.

12 Minute Affiliate System Pros and Cons

Here is an overview of the pros and cons of the 12 Minute Affiliate System:

Pros

The autoresponder allows you to focus on other tasks while earning.

You can choose from two membership options, both of which are affordable.

The system can help grow your email list fast.

The plug-and-play activation takes no more than 12 minutes

You don’t need to have a website or YouTube channel to earn.

You don’t need to create content to share affiliate links.

Cons

The system only supports three niches.

You can only promote ClickBank products

The Gold Membership can be pricy

Traffic sources are unknown

How to Join 12 Minute Affiliate

Now that you know all the merits and possible downsides of the program let’s look at how to join the 12 Minute Affiliate system. Here are the steps you will need to take:

Step 1: Set up an account

The first step is obviously to create an affiliate account with ClickBank. This should take you 2 minutes at most and will allow you to access the products and affiliate commissions. To sign up, visit Clickbank.com and supply the information requested.

Step 2: Set up an Auto-Responder

Once you have an account, you need to install an autoresponder. This is a business tool that allows you to automatically build your list and promote products. A great option is Aweber.com which will cost you $19.99 every month for your first 500 subscribers. According to the company’s projections, you should earn $1 from each subscriber per month.

Step 3: Activate the Auto-Responder

With your autoresponder set up, it is time to activate it. This involves adding the email subscribers you already have to the system manually. The 12 Minute Affiliate system has an import key that allows you to add auto-generated emails to your autoresponder account. You can begin sending emails once your list is full, typically on the second or third day, unless you have used the autoresponder in the past.

Step 4: Activate Your Funnels

Now, you need to step up your sales funnel pages. Begin by selecting one or two of the niches provided by ClickBank that you wish to promote. You can then choose your template and customize it to create a page you are comfortable working on – this is where you will earn your commissions.

Step 5: Choose Your Traffic

Lastly, select the amount of traffic you wish to activate, that is, the number of visitors you would like to receive for each niche. If you are comfortable with your choices, click send.

Note: The 12 Minute Affiliate program used paid traffic instead of requiring you to use traffic generation tactics like Search Engine Optimization to get subscribers. This approach is easier and faster but also requires an investment.

Conclusion

As you can see from the 12 Minute affiliate review here, the 12 Minute Affiliate System is a legitimate program that could help you make money through your email list or landing pages. The system is easy to set up and use, and you have access to a members-only group that will advise you along the way. It also doesn’t hurt that you don’t have to own a website or create content to receive affiliate commissions. If you want to take the system for a test run, you can access it for 14 days at $9.95. Remember, however, that this is a legitimate affiliate marketing program, not a get-rich scheme, so put in the work.

Buy 12 Minute Affiliate System now with a special discount!