Iowa women’s swim and dive blown out by Iowa State

Iowa’s Kennedy Gilbertson competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a swim meet against the University of Northern Iowa at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Gilbertson won the event with a time of 1:53.92. The Panthers defeated the Hawkeyes, 159-133.

Iowa State defeated Iowa women’s swim and dive, 191-79, Friday evening at Beyer Hall Pool In Ames.

The Hawkeyes are now 0-4 on the season, and the Cyclones’ overall record improved to 5-1.

Iowa registered seven second-place finishes Friday — three of which were racked up by junior Kennedy Gilbertson. Gilbertson claimed silver in the 100-meter freestyle, the 200-meter freestyle, and the 100-meter fly.

Hawkeye diver Sam Tamborski placed first in the 3-meter dive, registering a personal season-best 338.10 score.

Iowa sophomore Sarah Ballard claimed first place in the 1-meter dive, recording an individual season-high 304.30 score.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa has lost all four of the duals it’s participated in this season. During that stretch, the Hawkeyes’ largest margin of defeat was 134 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 23.

Iowa’s closest loss of the season came against Northern Iowa. The Hawkeyes fell to the Panthers by 26 points Oct. 1.

A STREAK IS SNAPPED

Before Friday, Iowa hadn’t lost to Iowa State since Dec. 11, 2009.

The 10-meet win streak the Hawkeyes have enjoyed over the Cyclones is the longest run of consecutive victories either program has maintained in the series.

UP NEXT

Iowa faces a month break between now and its next dual. The Hawkeyes will take on the 4-2 Fighting Illini in Champaign on Jan. 15.