Iowa track and field competes in first meet of season

The Hawkeyes hosted the Jimmy Grant Invitational and competed against Wisconsin, Northern Iowa, and Drake.

University of Iowa weight throwers Nia Britt and Amanda Howe high five each other during the Jimmy Grant Invitational track meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Members Drake, Northern Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin were featured at the meet.

Iowa men’s and women’s track and field kicked off the season on Saturday at the Jimmy Grant Invitational.

Iowa played host to the Wisconsin, Northern Iowa, and Drake men and women, as well as the Northern Illinois women, at the Hawkeye Indoor Track.

The men’s weight throwers kicked off the meet with first and second-place finishes from Tyler Lineau and Jordan Hawkins, respectively. Lineau recorded a throw of 20.51 meters.

The women’s weight throwers swept the top half of the event as all four Hawkeye competitors earned career-best marks. Thrower Amanda Howe recorded the second-best throw in Iowa history at 20.67 meters, tying a meet record set by Laulauga Tausaga in 2018.

Senior Nia Britt wasn’t far behind as she recorded the third-best throw in program history with a throw of 19.79 meters.

Reigning Big Ten Champion James Carter broke the meet record with a 7.49-meter leap in the long jump.

“James coming out here and jumping [as well as he did] from a short approach was really impressive,” director of track and field Joey Woody said.

In the 60-meter dash preliminary rounds, Indian Hills transfer Kalen Walker tied the school record time of 6.69 seconds. In the finals, De’Andre Stapleton and James Carter finished first and second, respectively.

In the 60-meter dash prelims, Indian Hills transfer Kalen Walker tied the school record time of 6.69 seconds. In the finals, De’Andre Stapleton Jr. and James Carter finished first and second, respectively.

“To see Kalen coming out here and [tying] the school record [during] his first time wearing an Iowa uniform… that’s what we’ve been seeing in practice, but for him to go out and execute, was really fun to see,” Woody said.

Sophomore LaSarah Hargrove set a Jimmy Grant Invitational record with a 7.40 time in the women’s 60-meter preliminary rounds. Freshman Lia Love wasn’t far behind with a 7.44 second-place finish.

“…What LaSarah did in the opening race of the year, running a PR, and seeing what Lia Love did as a freshman, was huge.” Woody said.

BRITT AND LAWRENCE ABSENT

Senior All-American and the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships silver medalist Jamal Britt did not compete at the Jimmy Grant Invitational on Saturday.

Junior Wayne Lawrence Jr., a three-time Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Champion in the 200, 400, and 600-meter race, also did not compete.

BIG PICTURE

Woody saw a lot of potential in the Hawkeye track and field program after its first meet of the season.

“It was a terrific first meet, across all event areas,” he said, “…From the beginning of the meet, I was really pleased with how things came out. We got some good work in [today]. Now we’ve got to balance and focus on finals, then make sure we continue to train hard and get ready for January.”

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes will have an extended break between competitions.

Iowa’s next meet will be held Jan. 14-15, as it will host the Hawkeye Invitational at the Iowa Recreation Building.