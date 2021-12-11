The Scoreboard: Dec. 10, 2021

This week on “The Scoreboard,” host Chris Werner is joined by Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Robert Read and Sports Reporter Ben Palya to talk about the Iowa football team’s newest recruit, Xavier Nwankpa, as well as the Hawkeyes’, 42-3, Big Ten Championship Game loss. The crew also discusses Iowa’s upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup with Kentucky and the men’s basketball team’s 5-2 start.

Hosted by Chris Werner; edited by Carly Dalberg; produced by Kelsey Harrell.