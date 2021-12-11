On the Record: Dec. 10, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Meg Doster sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter, Emily Delgado, wrote a story this week about the new precinct maps drawn for Iowa City. Next, news reporter Anthony Neri, who wrote a story about the University of Iowa denying the Campaign to Organize Graduate Students’ request to change the universities COVID-19 protocols. Then, executive editor Caleb McCullough, who wrote a story this week about how Congress’ federal infrastructure bill will impact rural broadband in Iowa. Finally, we have news editor Eleanor Hildebrandt here to discuss her long-form story on how the UI’s COVID-19 protocols have impacted students and faculty this semester.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster.