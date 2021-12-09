Bohannon, Iowa men’s basketball headed to Ames to take on Iowa State

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones will square off at 8 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum Thursday night.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon looks to pass during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Bohannon finished with 5 assists.

The last time Iowa men’s basketball visited Hilton Coliseum in Ames, senior guard Jordan Bohannon left Cyclone fans a message.

After helping the Hawkeyes to their first win in Hilton Coliseum in 16 years, Bohannon left his shoes on the court after the game, with the message, “Thanks for the memz.”

Bohannon, in what he thought was his last trip to Ames with the Hawkeye men’s basketball program, posted 12 points in Iowa’s 84-68 victory.

But now, after deciding to come back to Iowa for a sixth season, Bohannon will return to Ames on Thursday.

Bohannon broke the Big Ten Conference record for 3-pointers in a career earlier this season, passing former Ohio State Buckeye Jon Diebler.

In the five games he’s played since he broke the record against Alabama State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Nov. 18, Bohannnon has only scored more than five points in a game on one occasion. He dropped 20 points in Iowa’s 75-74 win over Virginia in Charlottesville Nov. 29.

Iowa State started the decade winning six of seven against Iowa, including two at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. But the Hawkeyes responded by winning three of the last four matchups, including a road victory.

The 2020-21 edition of the Cy-Hawk men’s basketball series was a 105-77 blowout victory for the Hawkeyes. Iowa State suffered the worst-ever loss by either team in 2020-21, and went on to win just two games that season.

But this season, the Cyclones are a revamped, 8-0 team that sits at No. 17 in the AP Top 25. Iowa State has notched wins over Memphis, Creighton, and Xavier.

The Hawkeyes are riding a two-game losing streak into their matchup with the Cyclones this year. Iowa started 7-0 against nonconference opponents this season, but most recently fell to then-No. 2 Purdue on the road on Dec. 3. The Hawkeyes also lost to unranked Illinois on Monday.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones will tip off 8 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum. The game will also be aired on ESPN2.