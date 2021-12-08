Photos: No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 15 Iowa State

The No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones defeated the No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes, 77-70, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. This is Iowa’s first loss against Iowa State in five years.

Iowa State guard and Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Ashley Joens shot 9-28 in field goals, 7-10 in free throws, and 1-9 in three pointers. Joens led Iowa State in points with 26 points.

Iowa guard and Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Caitlin Clark led Iowa in points with 26 points. Clark shot 10-26 in field goals, 4-12 in three pointers, and 1-2 in free throws.

Iowa will play University of Central Florida at home in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 6:30 P.M.