Man accused of FIJI sexual assault arrested on harassment charges

Carson Steffen, one of the two men accused by University of Iowa student Makéna Solberg of sexual assault in 2020, was arrested and charged Wednesday with harassment for sending a sexual photo to multiple people without the victim’s consent, a year after police initially investigated the report. The timing lines up with the allegations made by Solberg.

According to a criminal complaint, Steffen sent a photo of the victim, which other documents make clear is Solberg, engaged in a sex act with another male to multiple people using Snapchat on Sept. 5, 2020. The complaint says the victim did not consent to the photo being shared.

Solberg was not named as the victim in the initial criminal complaint, but on Wednesday, the Johnson County District Court issued a no-contact order against Steffen barring him from contacting Solberg. The no-contact order said the court found there was probable cause Steffen had committed first-degree harassment against Solberg.

County Attorney Janet Lyness said she could not comment on the the case in an email to The Daily Iowan.

Court documents offer no indication any new information was presented since Solberg’s initial police report was investigated last year. In search warrants from September of 2020, police interviewed multiple people who said they saw photos and videos circulating on social media of Steffen and Jacob Meloan, another former member of Phi Gamma Delta, engaged in sex with a woman. Police seized Steffen and Meloan’s phones and found a photo on Carson’s phone that corroborated a photo described by one of the people interviewed. The criminal complaint did not say whether the photo mentioned in the complaint was the same one mentioned in the search warrant.

The date of the incident in the complaint lines up with the allegations in a lawsuit filed by Solberg against the two men. Solberg alleges that Steffen and Meloan, sexually assaulted her and shared videos and photos of the assault with multiple people.

Steffen was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 4:50 on Wednesday morning. First-degree harassment is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine between $850 and $8,540.

On Monday, Steffen filed a counterclaim in Solberg’s suit, denying the allegations. Steffen didn’t deny having sex with Solberg, but he said it was consensual. He is seeking reparation for damages to his reputation, loss of a future with earning capacity, and mental suffering.