Iowa+Sportsbooks+Record+Broken+as+Bettors+Place+More+Wagers+in+Three+Months+than+the+Previous+Year

30th November 2021 – According to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, September’s record accounts for over $210 million in online wagers. Compared to the same period the previous year, Iowa sportsbooks handled approximately $138 million more. Yet, last month smashes September 2021’s record by $70 million, making Iowa the 8th state to achieve $2 billion in cumulative sports wagering since the US Supreme Court overturned the PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 confining betting on sports to the state of Nevada) in 2018.

Iowa Sportsbooks Record in Betting

In the months between August and October 2021 only, Iowa sports betting collected over $599 million in bets, catching up and overtaking the cumulative betting amount of 2020 by almost $25 million. Bonusfinder.com predicts a new surge in betting for Iowa Sportsbooks in 2022, following the renewed excitement for college and professional football and basketball games.

Eric Ramsey explains that betting enthusiasts in Iowa have had a variety of choices with a calendar packed with sports events, including the Fall football season with five weekends of football. “With baseball’s postseason, the start of the NBA, and a calendar packed with football, players found so much to bet on,” according to PlayIA.com analyst.

It’s worth mentioning that Iowa gambler chose to focus on small win rates, no more than 2.3%, keeping online sports betting operators’ fortune to a minimum as a result. The decision to bet on small wins is to be attributed to the continuous betting activities for Iowa bettors throughout the back-to-back NFL weeks.

The return of the football season has seen bettors’ renewed interest. With college games in full swing, there is no doubt that sportsbooks can maintain or even top the state’s position in post-PASPA cumulative online betting revenues. Since their ocial and legalized launch in August 2019, sportsbooks in Iowa have accepted over $2.3 billion in wagers.