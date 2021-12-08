Iowa Sportsbooks Record Broken as Bettors Place More Wagers in Three Months than the Previous Year
December 8, 2021
Bettors have smashed Iowa Sportsbooks’ September’s previous record in online sports betting. Iowa sports betting broke the previous month’s record this October with over $280 million in bets.
According to PlayIA.com analyst Eric Ramsey, sports wagering drove more stakes in the last three months than it has during the whole of 2020.
Des Moines Capital Building – Iowa CC0 License
30th November 2021 – According to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, September’s record accounts for over $210 million in online wagers. Compared to the same period the previous year, Iowa sportsbooks handled approximately $138 million more. Yet, last month smashes September 2021’s record by $70 million, making Iowa the 8th state to achieve $2 billion in cumulative sports wagering since the US Supreme Court overturned the PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 confining betting on sports to the state of Nevada) in 2018.
Iowa Sportsbooks Record in Betting
In the months between August and October 2021 only, Iowa sports betting collected over $599 million in bets, catching up and overtaking the cumulative betting amount of 2020 by almost $25 million. Bonusfinder.com predicts a new surge in betting for Iowa Sportsbooks in 2022, following the renewed excitement for college and professional football and basketball games.
Eric Ramsey explains that betting enthusiasts in Iowa have had a variety of choices with a calendar packed with sports events, including the Fall football season with five weekends of football. “With baseball’s postseason, the start of the NBA, and a calendar packed with football, players found so much to bet on,” according to PlayIA.com analyst.
It’s worth mentioning that Iowa gambler chose to focus on small win rates, no more than 2.3%, keeping online sports betting operators’ fortune to a minimum as a result. The decision to bet on small wins is to be attributed to the continuous betting activities for Iowa bettors throughout the back-to-back NFL weeks.
The return of the football season has seen bettors’ renewed interest. With college games in full swing, there is no doubt that sportsbooks can maintain or even top the state’s position in post-PASPA cumulative online betting revenues. Since their ocial and legalized launch in August 2019, sportsbooks in Iowa have accepted over $2.3 billion in wagers.
The steady increase in bet handling demonstrates the maturity and enthusiasm of the Iowa market. Iowans feel more comfortable with betting online. Many are also more confident about running multiple bets, which means that occasional betting is more likely to turn into a profitable hobby for the most knowledgeable and organized enthusiasts. Combined with a busy sports calendar and a vast choice of online operators, gamblers have averaged $9.1 million per day during the previous month. Compared to the same period in 2020, it is a whopping $2.6 million increase in wagering per day.
A brief review of the preferred sportsbooks in Iowa shows that the online market is divided between a few famous names, including DraftKings, Caesars, Fanduel, and BetMGM. DraftKings, a favorite for Iowan gamblers, produced $1.4 million in net receipts for $76.4 million in digital wagering. Unlike other states, the Iowan market oers a fair regulatory framework, encouraging operators’ diversity.
It is likely that small operators that wouldn’t survive in another state can significantly benefit from the unique opportunity to co-exist against top sportsbooks. As a result, the fair and diverse sportsbooks presence makes the market more appealing and accessible to new and lesser experienced sports wagering enthusiasts.
Bonusfinder.com appreciates that record-beating online wagering is a significant event for sportsbooks in Iowa
Bonusfinder.com appreciates that record-beating online betting is a significant event for sportsbooks in Iowa. In the post-PASPA era, the BonusFinder team dedicates their eort and expertise to making sports betting accessible, understandable, and as safe as possible for passionate individuals. That’s why we can confidently say that the Hawkeye State is in the process of growing its mark in the sports gambling industry. With an array of sports events and a huge choice of operators suitable for dierent audience groups and interests, Iowa is on track to beat its record in 2022.
Whether you wish to place your first bet or support your favorite team, we recommend doing your research about the sports events coming to your sportsbooks in 2022. New and experienced bettors looking for a reliable and legal online sportsbook specialized in NFL, NBA, CFB & CBB games may want to try this top-ranking digital sports betting system in the Hawkeye State. A date to mark on the calendar: The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing between Friday, 4th February 2022 and Sunday, 20th February 2022, covering no less than 109 events, which will definitely be part of the new betting oerings for all online operators.