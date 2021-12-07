A Windows user promptly downloads an antivirus to secure the system from any virus or malware but you do not find many Linux users who have installed antivirus software in the system. One might wonder whether Linux requires antivirus or not. Technically, it is a myth that Linux systems cannot get viruses, they can be infected by viruses by such scenarios are rare. However, there are many reasons why Linux generally does not require an antivirus.

There Is A Distinction Between User Accounts And Administrators

Linux is based on Unix which was developed in the 1970s. Linux heavily borrowed concepts from Unix. On Unix systems, the user accounts and administrators had a clear distinction and the same is applicable for the Linux system. If by chance, any virus affects a Linux system, it will be extremely difficult for the virus to infect the entire system. It can only affect the user accounts but the things that require administrative privileges will be spared.

The Linux Community Fixes The Bug Fast

Bugs are there for all the operating systems and these bugs are explored by the cyberattackers to attack a system. Exploiting an unfixed bug is an easy task for any hacker. Other operating systems also fix the bugs of their system from time to time but the number of coders who are looking for these bugs is fairly less in comparison to the Linux community. Linux being open-source allows all the coders and programmers to have a look into it. If a programmer finds that something is not right and needs to be fixed, a quick email to the developers will solve the problem. The Linux community plays a huge role in ensuring the operating system is running safely.

Applications Are Installed Differently

Many virus creators when attacking a Windows system use the application method as Windows use binary files to install applications. Few of the applications that are available on the Windows store can contain malware, ransomware and spyware. The way Linux users install applications on their systems is entirely different. All the distribution of Lucks comes in the form of package managers and software repositories. Package manager refers to the tool with which new applications are installed on Linux and software repository refers to a storage location from where software packages can be both retrieved and installed. The software repositories only contain the software that has been personally verified by Linux distribution, making installing applications on Linux a much safer process than Windows.

The Target Users Are Very Small

Building a virus is very time-consuming and therefore, when one designs a virus, they mostly prefer to target as many users as possible. The desktop market of Linux is only two to three percent and therefore, targeting such a small number of users is not always on the goal list of any hacker. If someone has won only $10 in a Lottery Sambad, the probability that a thief will try to steal from this winner is much less than someone who has won $1000 in Dhankesari. The same logic can be applied from the hacker’s point of view. Furthermore, Windows is used by many people, some are tech-savvy while others are not. However, most Linux users are