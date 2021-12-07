Student Spotlight: Freshman Samm Yu pushes for social change in the photography industry

While lack of representation, limited accessibility and unrealistic beauty standards plague the photography industry, freshman Samm Yu looks to make modeling available to all.

University of Iowa student Samm Yu has seen the issues plaguing the photography industry and has set out to solve them.

The first-year noted a distinct lack of representation, limited accessibility, and unrealistic beauty standards are barriers that makes photography unattainable for many communities.

Yu has been working to change that reality. Starting near her freshman year of high school, she was inspired to pursue photography because of her dad. After a few years of practicing taking shots on his camera, Yu received her own camera and opened her own photography business.

Booking for shoots in the Des Moines and Central Iowa area, Yu expanded her network and opportunities.

“Photography has gotten me into a lot of spaces where I never would have been before. Through my photography and social media, I grew my platform and I was able to take photos of Bernie Sanders and AOC,” Yu said. “Normally a very young, 18-year-old Asian-American person would not be in the press pit of events like that, but I had connections through so many different communities that knew me for my photography.”

Getting into exclusive events is not the only inspiration behind Yu’s work. Representation is a large focus for her, as she sees access to photography is limited for students of color and students living in poverty.

To combat those deficits in accessibility, she looks to create an environment in which photography can be available to everyone. She said she mostly focuses on taking pictures of people of color and younger people.

“I noticed that in my community and in the industry, there were not affordable photos that were specifically for students of color or students living in poverty,” Yu said. “Noticing that gap, I’ve tried to fill that role.”

Due to the nature of her goals, people tend to be the focus in Yu’s work. Her favorite subject to photograph is people, specifically in pairs. The genuine emotion and vulnerability that two people show when they are comfortable together is something that Yu finds great for photos, she said.

With people as subjects, it is important to make clients feel like they are in a safe environment, Yu said. Whether that be through communication, pricing or perspective, she said she actively makes sure that her clients are feeling good about themselves and the photos taken.

“I’ve been told a lot that I am the first photographer to make people feel comfortable,” she said. “I’ve worked with grown women that have had their senior photos taken and couples photos, birthday photos, and normally it’s like middle-aged men that charge way too much and don’t make them feel comfortable.”

Des Moines student Mary Kitundu, who has modeled for Yu on several occasions, said that her time with Yu is much better compared to that of other photographers. A variety of factors play into that outcome, but the primary reason is Yu’s communication, Kitundu said.

“Because we’re almost the same age, it’s like being there with a friend. She’s so relatable, she’s very nice and she understands if you’re feeling a bit shy. Our conversations that we have while we’re taking the photos are great and she can get a smile out of anyone,” Kitundu said.

As well as creating a more inclusive environment in the photography industry, Yu also combats negative beauty standards. Her photography Instagram biography says, ‘Making Regular Folks Into Real Life Models.’ This rationale comes from Yu’s mentor commenting on her work, saying that what makes it so compelling is the fact that the models can look like themselves.

Yu does not offer retouching services, meaning that she refuses to edit out blemishes and scars and will not lighten skin. She said she feels that her models all have the capabilities to retouch on their own, so it is not her place to do so.

Des Moines barista Marelynn Navarro, one of Yu’s models, said that photographing with Yu is more comfortable because she knows how to make her clients feel safe.

“Samm is an absolute artistic and creative being,” Navarro said. “Anytime you’re taking a photo and you’re feeling nervous about yourself, a helpful compliment is so nice.”