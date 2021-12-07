Some in Hispanic and Latino community say Latinx is a white-washed term

Hispanic and Latino faculty and students said the term might not be as inclusive as some think.

The word Latinx originated in the early 2000s to be more inclusive version of the term of Latino, though some say the word can be traced back to chat rooms from the 1990s. The University of Iowa is home to many people who identify as Hispanic and Latino/a/x, but as any group, each person has their own views on the word Latinx.

In the Spanish language, many words are gendered by masculine and feminine vowels, “o” and “a.”

Latinx first appeared in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary in 2018. The Royal Spanish Academy is the entity that oversees making changes to the Spanish language.

It has turned down any requests to make the Spanish language gender neutral.

A study from the Pew Research Center, published in August 2020, showed that one-in-four Hispanics have heard of the term Latinx, and only 3 percent use it.

A more recent survey, from Democratic consulting firm Bendixen & Amandi International, found that only 2 percent of respondents used the term, according to Politico. According to the report, 40 percent of respondents said “Latinx” bothers or offends them to some degree, and 30 percent said they’d be less likely to support a political candidate who uses the term.

Jorge Guerra, a University of Iowa professor of Latino/a/x studies, said his main issue with the word comes from people, specifically white moderates and liberals imposing the term on him as an individual, especially since he identifies as Latino.

“I personally cannot stand academics who impose that term on me. And I, as a person who’s part of the community, am just supposed to just accept that term,” he said.

Guerra said he does not use Latinx to identify himself due to it feeling superficial. He said he is OK with Latinx to refer to Latin American people as a whole.

“I don’t feel at all any sense of community or communication when someone approaches me that way,” he said. “I like to call ‘Latinx,’ in many respects, the whitening and the whitewashing of the term Latina and Latino.”

Guerra said he first heard the term at the University of Iowa. He said he was given the impression that Latinx was the only term that should be used and that terms like Latino and/or Latina, should be disposed of.

“And I think this is when my fervent opposition comes with the word itself,” Guerra said. “Because I’m the type of person that believes in multiculturalism and believes in the belief systems that we need to live in a pluralist society in which your belief systems have to coexist in respectful and safe manners.”

Guerra said that disposing of the terms “Latino” and “Latina” in favor of Latinx erases the work of previous generations who referred to themselves as Latinos and Latinas.

George Cadava, director of the Latino and Latina Studies program at Northwestern University, said in a USA Today article, that an argument against the term, Latinx, is that it erases the work of feminist movements in the 1970s.

“I think languages are created by people, right? And they change with time and with how people use words or not use them when they stop using them,” said Javier Hernandez, a Spanish teaching assistant.

Hernandez, who is Colombian, said the first time he heard the word Latinx was on the UI campus.

“I was just looking at a survey that said that it was a very unknown word, even among Latinos in the U.S., ranging from age to age group, but it was even more unknown for people in Latin America,” Hernandez said.

There have been proposals by some to use the word, “Latine” as a gender neutral alternative. This is a word preferred by some Spanish speakers, as the “e” has a more practical Spanish pronunciation, unlike “x.” In Spanish, Latinx would be pronounced “Latinequis,” said Alejandro Gonzalez, a first-year UI film and cinema major.

“I’m going to be honest, I don’t like [Latinx] that much. Because it feels like a very, it feels like it’s a term that’s like, very friendly for English speakers, but not for Spanish speakers,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, a native Puerto Rican, came to Iowa to pursue higher education. Coming from Latin America, Gonzalez has witnessed both sides of the Latinx argument.

Gonzales said he feels Latinx has been used mostly by people who aren’t a part of the Latino and Hispanic community.

“I’d say ‘Latinos’ is good enough because most of the people I’ve seen use the word Latinx aren’t necessarily Latin people. It’s more just non-Latin Americans who are just white people,” Gonzalez said.

Guerra said he feels much more comfortable with “Latine” being used as the gender neutral term than Latinx.

“Latine is easier to pronounce, less confusing to see, much more approachable for Spanish speakers across the immigrant communities of the United States,” Guerra said.

Melanie Flores, a first-year hearing and speech major, said she would prefer “Latini” as the gender neutral term, because it flows well.

“And then in Spanish, it’s easier to say,” she said.

Despite the emergence of the term among Americans, opinions among Latin Americans about the word range from discomfort to disgust.

Like Hernadez mentioned, languages are constantly evolving but the introduction of the word Latinx brings an internal conflict between younger and older generations.

“I feel like the older generations feel like young people are just trying to replace traditions. So then, older people are more bound to respect what’s been known throughout history, and they find it rebellious when you try to change it,” Flores said.

Flores remembers hearing the term Latinx in Mexico, her home country, and the conversations her family had about it.

“When I go to Mexico, I don’t really see it. And when I do, it’s seen as, ‘Oh, those rebellious kids trying to change something that’s fine,’” Flores said.

People interviewed by The Daily Iowan said they doubted the term will become widely used by Latin Americans.

Gonzalez said in Puerto Rico, the term has received backlash, with some people going as far as calling it a slur.

While Gonzalez said he doesn’t think the word is a slur and does appreciate the inclusivity of Latinx, he feels that Latinos is inclusive enough, as it includes people across the gender spectrum.

Hernandez said time will tell if the term gains widespread usage or not. He said a piece he had to read in a Medieval Spanish Literature written around 1,000 A.D shows how much language can change over time.

“I remember people in the class being like, ‘Is this Portuguese?’ Because it looks more like Portuguese than it did Spanish as we know it today,” he said. “So I guess that goes to show you how languages transform.”