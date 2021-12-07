Media Mister Review: Best Site to Get All Social Media Services

Tracking down a legit social media marketing company isn’t always as easy as it sounds. There are plenty of social media growth companies in operation, but not all perform to the same high standard. The question is – on which side of the fence does Media Mister fall? A question I’ll be covering in-depth in this updated Media Mister review.

Established in 2012, Media Mister has been in business for a long time. Their services cover most social networks and platforms, and they claim to offer 100% real social signals. Everything looks legit on the surface, but how does Media Mister perform when put to the test?

What is Media Mister?

In brief, Media Mister bills itself as a social media engagement specialist and growth company. They offer a huge range of social signals for the world’s biggest and most competitive social networks.

For example, you can buy Twitter likes and retweets; you can buy Instagram followers, and so on. You can even buy Instagram comments (and comments for other platforms) with the option of writing them yourself.

The whole point of services like Media Mister is to boost engagement by leveraging the power of social proof. You buy social signals to make your profile and content more appealing, and the rest takes care of itself.

Whether or not it works depends on the quality of the social signals you buy. Precisely where most social media growth companies fall short of expectations.

How Does Media Mister Work?

The team at Media Mister claims to adopt a fully manual approach to its sourcing of social signals. By contrast, most sellers use bots to automatically generate social proof and provide it in mass quantities. It is typically resulting in the kind of spam that has no real value.

Placing an order with Media Mister is as simple as it gets. You choose your social network from the top of the screen, select the service you need and choose the quantity. You then point them in the direction of your post, page, or profile, and they do the rest.

No login credentials or passwords are needed, and they promise to keep the entire transaction private and discreet.

Services Offered by Media Mister

Perhaps the first thing that stands out about Media Mister is the sheer range of products and services available. Social signals can be bought in any quantity for just about any social network, and more are being added all the time.

Some of the most popular products on offer at the time of my review were as follows:

1) Facebook: Likes, Followers, Views, Reviews, Group Members, Reactions, Event Attendees, Comment Replies, Comments, Shares, and Poll Votes.

2) YouTube: Views, Subscribers, Likes, Shares, Watch Time Hours, Comments, Dislikes, and Favorites.

3) LinkedIn: Followers, Connections, Recommendations, Likes, Endorsements, Comments, and Shares.

4) Instagram: Followers, Likes, Views, Impressions, Saves, Mentions, Comments, Comment Replies, Profile Visits, Post Reach, and Story Poll Votes.

5) Twitter: Followers, Retweets, Comments, Likes, Views, Poll Votes, and Impressions.

6) TikTok: Followers, Comments, Likes, Shares, and Views.

7) Pinterest: Followers, Repins, and Reactions.

Media Mister offers a pretty comprehensive range of products and services, rather than specializing exclusively in Facebook or Instagram growth, as some do.

There’s also the option of requesting bespoke packages or placing combined orders directly via the company’s customer support team.

Features of Media Mister

As for what makes Media Mister stands out as a top-rated social media growth company, it’s all in the following features:

High Quality and Authentic Products

Above all else, it’s the high-quality output Media Mister provides that makes all the difference. They guarantee the authenticity of their products and services, opening the door to organic growth through the strategic use of social signals.

Secure Website

All necessary precautions are taken to safeguard customers and their private information. Payments are processed securely, and the Media Mister website has been engineered with privacy and confidentiality in mind.

Country Targeted Services

The most effective social signals are often country-targeted social signals. Many of Media Mister’s products can be purchased from specific regions worldwide, such as the USA, the UK, Europe, Russia, India, and the Middle East.

Custom Options

I didn’t try them out personally during my review, but Media Mister provides the option of customizing many of its products. Comments and replies, for example, can be written by the Media Mister team or by the customer.

Retention Guarantee

A good long-term retention rate is guaranteed, thanks to the retention warranty that covers all sales. Every product is covered for the first 60 days, during which any that drops for any reason will be replaced for free by Media Mister.

Delivery at a Sensible Speed

Rather than racing to get everything delivered in an instant, Media Mister sticks with a ‘drip feed’ delivery system for maximum discretion. A system that ensures the products delivered are seen as organic by the platform rather than being picked up on as purchased.

Refund Policy

All products sold by Media Mister are covered by a refund policy, which can be invoked in the case of non-delivery. An essential safety net, as the terms and conditions of any social network, can change at any time without notice.

Customer Support

Media Mister is staffed by a team of professionals who are a genuine pleasure to deal with. Their experienced customer service reps are always more than happy to answer questions, recommend products, and generally help customers get the most for their money.

Flexible Payment Methods

You can pay for the products available at Media Mister using a long list of payment methods – including PayPal and cryptocurrency. All payments are encrypted, and receipts/invoices are issued for safety and security.

Unbeatable Value for Money

The prices quoted on the Media Mister website are insanely low, but nonetheless, check out. If what’s on offer is as authentic as they say it is, the whole thing adds up to outstanding value for money.

Pricing of Media Mister

Speaking of pricing, the vast majority of entry-level packages listed at Media Mister start from around $5.00 or less. There are even packages of likes, followers, and other services starting from just $2.00, which is pretty remarkable.

What’s good to see is the full disclosure of all prices featured clearly on the Media Mister website. Prices for bespoke products and packages are available upon request – you can email their support team direct for more information.

Pros and Cons of Media Mister

Pros:

A huge range of services covering almost every major social network

Highly competitive pricing with discounts on larger orders

The guarantee of 100% authentic social signals from legit sources

One of the longest established social media growth companies

Excellent customer support provided by an experienced team

All sales covered by a full money-back guarantee

Cons:

No telephone number – customer service provided by email and live chat

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) Is Media Mister Safe for Buying Social Media Services?

All indications appear to point to a safe and responsible provider that delivers the goods. Media Mister’s attitude to authenticity is refreshing, and they guarantee the quality of everything they provide. Quite literally, as there’s a full money-back guarantee in place.

2) Is Media Mister Legit?

To date, Media Mister has not been associated with any scams and has earned a pretty solid reputation along the way. Most of the feedback received by Media Mister is positive, and they’ve built a huge audience of repeat customers worldwide.

3) How Much Does it Cost to Buy Social Media Services from Media Mister?

The products and packages available start from as little as $2.00, with most entry-level packages coming in at around $5.00. There are options available to suit all budgets, including the option of placing custom orders by contacting the company’s support team directly.

4) Does Media Mister Accept PayPal Payments?

Yes – PayPal is one of the various payment methods accepted by Media Mister. PayPal payments were temporarily unavailable at the time of my review due to some kind of technical upgrade but are normally accepted along with credit cards, debit cards, and online wallets.

Final Verdict

Simply going on my own personal experience alone, I would definitely recommend checking out Media Mister. The fact that they’ve been around for a decade now shows they’re clearly doing something right.

Buying social signals will always raise a few questions (and eyebrows) along the way. But it’s something so many people are doing right now that to pretend it’s not happening is pointless.

Media Mister has hit the nail on the head in terms of quality, affordability, and solid customer support. Plus, the fact that you’re covered with a money-back guarantee means you really can’t lose by giving them a shot.

Also the number of positive Sitejabber reviews seemed to indicate that Media Mister is legit and worth trying for.