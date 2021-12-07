Iowa football wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. enters transfer portal

The redshirt junior has seen a decrease in production in the 2021 season.

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Tracy Jr. had one touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 51-14.

Iowa football junior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The redshirt junior from Camby, Indiana, has been with the program for four years, and enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Tracy has seen a decrease in playing time over the 2021 season in favor of true freshmen wideouts Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV. On Nov. 17, Johnson replaced Tracy at the top of the depth chart.

Tracy finished the 2021 campaign with only 15 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to the 2021 season, Tracy had high expectations, saying he wanted to finish with at least 1,000 receiving yards and win the Big Ten Receiver of the Year award.

Tracy had a standout freshman season in 2019, recording eight starts and leading the Hawkeyes with 589 receiving yards. In 2020, Tracy saw a decrease in production, with only 14 receptions for 154 yards in the eight-game season. Tracy entered the season as Iowa’s No. 1 wide receiver after the departures of former Hawkeyes Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The former Decatur Central High School standout was a three-star recruit for the Hawkeyes and the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana.

Tracy has not yet confirmed he is in the transfer portal or looking for opportunities at other schools.