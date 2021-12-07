How To Choose The Right Linux OS Distribution?

For new Linux users, choosing the right distribution is a crucial decision and to be able to successfully migrate from any other operating system to Linux OS, choosing the right distribution that suits your needs is very important, otherwise, you just won’t be able to achieve your goals.

Since there are hundreds of different distributions available, making the right choice is hard. To help you in this regard, we have compiled some things that will help you choose the right Linux distribution.

1. Decide What You Need Linux For

The first thing that you need to do is decide what you need Linux for. Each Linux distribution is meant for specific purposes. You need to specify and decide what you need Linux to do, do you want it to act as a server OS, a desktop OS, firewall, or anything else. If you ask this question to yourself and answer it then you will be about halfway where you need to be.

However, if you are not sure what you need Linux to do then you might end up installing a distribution of Linux that is meant for some other purposes. For instance, if you install a distribution such as CentOS that is geared for a server environment then it would provide a horrible desktop environment. Similarly, if you install Ubuntu and use it as a server then you will be constantly frustrated and annoyed.

Keep another thing in mind that Linux OS is not made for gaming and if you are looking to play games then it might not be possible. There are some natives Linux OS games available and you can also play browser games like Solitaire and all different variants such as Freecell and Spider Solitaire, and that’s about it. So, if you are a gamer then Linux might not be what you are looking for.

2. Choose A Stable Distribution

Choosing a stable distribution is important, especially if you are new to Linux. If you are new to Linux and you choose a distribution like Fedora then you will always be frustrated with the OS. The reason is that Fedora is not a stable version. No matter how stable it might seem or anyone tells you, it is not stable and it is constantly updating to the latest release and this will lead to many problems for new users. So, if you are a new user then choosing a stable distribution like Arch Linux will be the right choice.

3. Keep Your Desktop Preferences In Mind

Considering your desktop preferences is also important in choosing the right distribution. Some users are inclined towards macOS, others like the Windows desktop version. So, while you are going to choose the right Linux distribution, you will have to keep your desktop preferences in your mind. For instance, if you like the macOS desktop feel and usage then you will like GNOME, if you like the Windows version of the desktop then KDE will be suitable for you.