7+Reasons+Why+Linux+OS+Is+Better+Than+Windows+OS

If you are wondering whether you should choose Linux or Windows, then stop wondering because Linux is better than Windows. To help you compel why Linux is better than Windows, we have come up with 7 reasons that will definitely change your mind:

1. Linux Is Open Source

The first reason why Linux is better than Windows is that Linux is open source. For instance, think that you buy a car but you are not able to see what’s under the hood. That is exactly what it’s like to use Windows, it is not open source and you cannot have a look at the source code of Windows OS.

Linux is an open-source project and you can always look at the source code of any Linux distribution at any time. Some people might not care about this or take this into consideration but for some people, it is a huge deal.

2. Linux Can Revive Old PCs

The thing about Linux is that it can revive and bring back older computers into life. As new updates of operating systems are released, their hardware requirement increases exponentially. If you compare the hardware requirements of Windows 7 with Windows 10 then obviously Windows 10 would require more resources.

With Linux, you can even bring back your old PC to life and perform a specific task on it. There are some distributions available such as Puppy Linux that can easily run on outdated and low-spec PCs. Apart from this, if you compare the required resources for a high-end Linux system and a high-end Windows-powered system, Linux would come out to be the unanimous winner.

3. Programmers Prefer Linux

If you are a programmer or you know a programmer then you would know that 90% of the programmers prefer to use Linux over Windows. Linux supports all of the major programming languages and it also has a vast variety of applications that can be useful for programming purposes.

Programmers always find the Linux terminal to be superior over the Windows command line and the package manager of Linux helps a lot of programmers to get things done easily.

4. Better Security

The security of Linux is far better than Windows. Windows is vulnerable to all sorts of attacks and hacks and in this case, the security and vulnerability of Linux are better than Windows. Although Linux is not as vulnerable as Windows but it is vulnerable to some extent, however, it is more secure than Windows.