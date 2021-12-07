7 Reasons Why Linux OS Is Better Than Windows OS
December 7, 2021
If you are wondering whether you should choose Linux or Windows, then stop wondering because Linux is better than Windows. To help you compel why Linux is better than Windows, we have come up with 7 reasons that will definitely change your mind:
1. Linux Is Open Source
The first reason why Linux is better than Windows is that Linux is open source. For instance, think that you buy a car but you are not able to see what’s under the hood. That is exactly what it’s like to use Windows, it is not open source and you cannot have a look at the source code of Windows OS.
Linux is an open-source project and you can always look at the source code of any Linux distribution at any time. Some people might not care about this or take this into consideration but for some people, it is a huge deal.
2. Linux Can Revive Old PCs
The thing about Linux is that it can revive and bring back older computers into life. As new updates of operating systems are released, their hardware requirement increases exponentially. If you compare the hardware requirements of Windows 7 with Windows 10 then obviously Windows 10 would require more resources.
With Linux, you can even bring back your old PC to life and perform a specific task on it. There are some distributions available such as Puppy Linux that can easily run on outdated and low-spec PCs. Apart from this, if you compare the required resources for a high-end Linux system and a high-end Windows-powered system, Linux would come out to be the unanimous winner.
3. Programmers Prefer Linux
If you are a programmer or you know a programmer then you would know that 90% of the programmers prefer to use Linux over Windows. Linux supports all of the major programming languages and it also has a vast variety of applications that can be useful for programming purposes.
Programmers always find the Linux terminal to be superior over the Windows command line and the package manager of Linux helps a lot of programmers to get things done easily.
4. Better Security
The security of Linux is far better than Windows. Windows is vulnerable to all sorts of attacks and hacks and in this case, the security and vulnerability of Linux are better than Windows. Although Linux is not as vulnerable as Windows but it is vulnerable to some extent, however, it is more secure than Windows.
The reason why Linux is more secure is because of the way it works. It is a secure operating system that involves the process of package management, repositories, and some other features that make Linux more secure than Windows.
With Windows, you have to take precautions and download an Antivirus program to keep your PC safe, with Linux that is not the case. You can easily surf the internet apart from other things and even use websites like Omegle, Chatiw, Chatroulette, Ometv without any security issues. There are a couple of tools available in Linux but it is not a necessity to download those tools.
5. Regular Updates
Linux distributions have a regular update cycle and updates are released frequently, especially if there is a little bug that needs to be fixed. With Windows, that is not the case. Microsoft only releases a Windows update when it receives a set of problems or a major one that is causing a lot of problems for users and needs to be fixed. Sometimes, this can end up breaking your system.
Most of the Windows users complain about issues and bugs after an update, however, with Linux that is not the scene in the majority of cases. Even when there is a little bug, a new update is released to fix it. With Linux, users receive effective and faster updates to fix the problems that they may be facing, which is totally opposite of Windows.
6. Customization
The customisation feature of Linux is a feature that is cheered by many. Although you can always customize and install new themes onto your Windows OS too, Linux is just better in case of customisation. You can tweak your system’s look, install new themes, install beautiful icon packs, and with tools like Conky, you can display the system information and stats such as CPU consumption, disk usage, RAM utilization, network speed, etc without any hassle.
7. A Huge Number Of Distributions
With Linux, you also get a huge number of different distributions to choose from. In Windows, you only get different plans and packages which differ from each other in terms of licensing, period of activation, price, and package feature, while with Linux distributions, you will dedicated distributions that will be suitable for different users, for instance, there are distributions like SemiCode OS for Programmers and Web Developers, Kali Linux for hackers. This choice is not available with Windows, you just get a standalone version of Windows.