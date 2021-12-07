7+Alternatives+To+Google+Drive+For+Linux+Users

Google Drive is popular cloud storage that works extremely well on operating systems like Windows and macOS. Sadly, there is no Linux version of Google Drive. Thankfully, there are tons of alternatives to Google Drive for Linux users. The perfect cloud storage solution for the Linux system is the one that has plenty of free storage, supports native Linux clients and desktop clients and further, has mobile apps for Android and iOS. Here is a list of the seven best alternatives to Google Drive for Linux.

1. Dropbox

Dropbox is an extremely popular cloud storage device and it has been giving a tough competition to Google Drive for a long time. Dropbox offers a considerable amount of free space which can be used for storing files, images, videos, documents. Dropbox is also available on Android and iOS and makes the data stored in it extremely accessible. It is undoubtedly a smart choice for any Linux user. Furthermore, the files uploaded on this platform can be directly viewed on the web interface.

2. Ubuntu One

If you have chosen Ubuntu as your Linux distro, probably you already have Ubuntu One installed on your desktop already. Ubuntu One offers its users 5GB of free storage and further, it allows the users to earn 20GB more of free space through its referral programme. Apart from Ubuntu, Ubuntu One can also work for other Linux distributions too.

3. Tresorit

Tresorit is considered one of the safest cloud storage available because it uses military-grade encryption and public-key cryptography to protect and secure the data that is uploaded by the users. Tresorit also supports end-to-end encrypted file sync and sharing. Even though sharing documents is as easy as sharing them on Google Drive, the process is much safer. For instance, Tresorit allows the users to view who has downloaded the file that you have shared and who.

4. pCloud

pCloud was started in Switzerland, a country that is known for its stringent privacy policies. Encryption and security play a key role for pCloud. What makes pCloud unique is the fact that it allows the users to choose the cloud storage location. The two options available are EU and US. Also, pCloud can be used for doing a backup of the entire Linux system and therefore. It is highly recommended. During the signup, pCloud offers 10GB of free space and this can be expanded up to 20GB.

5. SpiderOak

The encryption provided by SpiderOak makes this cloud storage platform very special. Even before you upload your field on SpiderOak, the files are encrypted on the computer itself. This platform is available for Linux, Windows, Mac, Android and iOS users. Initially, while signing up,