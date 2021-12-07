5 Reasons Why Linux OS Is A Better Choice Than MacOS
December 7, 2021
Every operating system has its own pros and cons. Windows OS is better for tasks such as gaming while Mac is better at tasks like video editing and Linux, well, Linux is used for multiple purposes. In the end, the operating system that you want for your PC depends on your preferences and what you are looking to do with your system.
To help you in this regard, we will be comparing Linux and Mac alongside and highlighting some reasons why Linux is better than Mac. Let’s get started:
1. Price
The factor or reason why Linux is better than Mac is the price factor. If you are looking to use a PC for simple day-to-day tasks such as browsing, watching movies, creating assignments, and other similar stuff then what would you prefer, spending more than 1000 bucks on a Mac-powered system or buying a budget laptop and installing Linux on it?
Unless you want to edit video and music, Linux will do everything for you at a price that is budget-friendly. Instead of spending $1500 or more on a new MacBook, you can buy a new laptop for a couple of hundred bucks and install Linux on it for free.
2. Linux Can Be Installed On Any Hardware
Linux can be installed on any PC with any configuration and hardware. No matter how powerful your system or how old your system is, Linux will work on any PC. Even if you have an 8-10 years old PC lying around, you can install Linux on it if you have selected the right distribution.
While macOS is Apple-exclusive. If you want to install macOS on a budget PC or laptop then it is almost impossible. macOS is meant for Apple-based hardware. There are ways by which you can install macOS on non-Apple devices but to do so, you will have to go through a lot of trouble and it requires an expert to do so.
Linux can be installed on any device with any sort of hardware but when it comes to macOS then mostly Apple-based hardware will do the job for you.
3. Secure
macOS and iOS, both of which are known for being secure and praised by people for being a secure platform. Although both of these are definitely more secure than their counterparts, i.e Windows and Android but not as secure as Linux.
Some might say that this is not true and it is being written just to give an edge to Linux OS but there are now malware and adwares available that are targeting macOS and with every passing day, the number is increasing.
There is no 100% secure and invulnerable platform available, however, if we compare Linux to another operating system then it is more secure than them and if there is a new vulnerability or bug then it is duly fixed and patched with frequent updates that solves everything.
4. Customization
With Linux, you have got tons of different customization options available. If you don’t like something then you can remove it or customize it with something that you like. If you don’t like the desktop environment on a particular distribution of Linux then you can change it and you can also use extensions to enhance your desktop experience.
And because Linux is open-source, you can modify the source code and add or remove something to create your custom OS, although that requires a lot of technical knowledge to do. Moreover, if you are a fan of the macOS workflow then Elementary OS would do the job.
On macOS, this kind of customization and flexibility is not possible. It is true that macOS has a very good-looking desktop environment and everything looks great but there are minimal customization options available.
5. Linux Gives You Full Control
Linux gives you full control over your OS and PC which is something that you don’t get with macOS. You might have heard that Linux is the best operating system to run on any server and the reason why that is so is because of the control that you get with Linux. Plus, Linux is also good for programmers where they can develop tools like Scrabble Word Finder for word games like Scrabble and Words With Friends without any hassle.
macOS does not give full control of its OS to users because some users don’t know how to use certain features and as a way to make things easier and enhance user experience, you don’t get full control with macOS.
With Linux, you get full and total control over your operating system to do whatever you want, which may result in a poor user experience for some users because they don’t have the technical knowledge or expertise to do so but for the majority of users, it is a good thing.