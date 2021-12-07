5+Reasons+Why+Linux+OS+Is+A+Better+Choice+Than+MacOS

Every operating system has its own pros and cons. Windows OS is better for tasks such as gaming while Mac is better at tasks like video editing and Linux, well, Linux is used for multiple purposes. In the end, the operating system that you want for your PC depends on your preferences and what you are looking to do with your system.

To help you in this regard, we will be comparing Linux and Mac alongside and highlighting some reasons why Linux is better than Mac. Let’s get started:

1. Price

The factor or reason why Linux is better than Mac is the price factor. If you are looking to use a PC for simple day-to-day tasks such as browsing, watching movies, creating assignments, and other similar stuff then what would you prefer, spending more than 1000 bucks on a Mac-powered system or buying a budget laptop and installing Linux on it?

Unless you want to edit video and music, Linux will do everything for you at a price that is budget-friendly. Instead of spending $1500 or more on a new MacBook, you can buy a new laptop for a couple of hundred bucks and install Linux on it for free.

2. Linux Can Be Installed On Any Hardware

Linux can be installed on any PC with any configuration and hardware. No matter how powerful your system or how old your system is, Linux will work on any PC. Even if you have an 8-10 years old PC lying around, you can install Linux on it if you have selected the right distribution.

While macOS is Apple-exclusive. If you want to install macOS on a budget PC or laptop then it is almost impossible. macOS is meant for Apple-based hardware. There are ways by which you can install macOS on non-Apple devices but to do so, you will have to go through a lot of trouble and it requires an expert to do so.

Linux can be installed on any device with any sort of hardware but when it comes to macOS then mostly Apple-based hardware will do the job for you.

3. Secure

macOS and iOS, both of which are known for being secure and praised by people for being a secure platform. Although both of these are definitely more secure than their counterparts, i.e Windows and Android but not as secure as Linux.

Some might say that this is not true and it is being written just to give an edge to Linux OS but there are now malware and adwares available that are targeting macOS and with every passing day, the number is increasing.