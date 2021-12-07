5 Linux Distributions That Are macOS Lookalikes
December 7, 2021
The Linux world already has hundreds of different distributions and every distribution is meant for a specific purpose. Some provide good looks, some are meant for networking, some are meant for programming. There are just so many different options available. People who are obsessed with the looks of Apple’s macOS can now get them on Linux without spending so much on buying a MacBook.
Linux has endless possibilities available and when it comes to tweaking the looks of your PC or Laptop then you can do wonders with Linux. But instead of just tweaking little things, why not use Linux distributions that are inspired from the looks of macOS. Yes, there are several macOS-inspired Linux distributions available and we have listed some of them to help you narrow down the selection. Let’s have a look at them:
1. Elementary OS
First off, we have the elementary OS that was initially inspired by macOS but now it is gradually getting better than macOS, which is always a good thing. elementary OS has added new improvements and it has heavily focused on improving the user experience.
The dock panel of elementary OS is not the only thing that you will find similar to macOS but the overall design and the approach to OS is very much similar to macOS. Everything about the elementary OS is organized in such a way to provide a user experience to macOS and they also have strict guidelines for developers for the apps they publish.
Plus, you can do everyday tasks on elementary OS like making assignments, converting Word to PDF or converting PDF to Word like you would on a MacBook.
2. Deepin Linux
After the elementary OS, we have Deepin Linux which could be the distribution of your choice if you want your Linux to be very much similar to macOS. Initially, Deepin Linux was based on Ubuntu but currently, it is using Debian as its base.
Deepin Linux has its own desktop environment along with Deepin-specific applications that blend in perfectly with the desktop environment to give you an aesthetic feel similar to macOS.
3. BackSlash Linux
BackSlash Linux is a distribution that is not very much famous in the Linux distribution world but it provides a feel and looks similar to macOS. If you like the looks and feels of macOS then BackSlash Linux does a great job of copying the looks and aesthetics of macOS.
The icons, the docks, the top menu bar, and other things are very much similar to macOS and some even consider it a Linux clone of macOS. The BackSlash Linux is based on Ubuntu and has a similar release cycle as Ubuntu. Try to experiment on a spare system and see how it performs for you.
4. Ubuntu Budgie
We also have Ubuntu Budgie for users who want the look and feel of macOS on top of Ubuntu. Ubuntu Budgie features the Budgie desktop from Solus and offers a layout that is similar to macOS. Some features of Ubuntu Budgie are not similar to macOS and the icon pack and the overall theme is also not an exact copy of macOS but it does give a somewhat matching look in some perspectives. Ubuntu Budgie has also a variety of native apps pre-installed that are very useful.
5. Trenta OS
At last, we have Trenta OS which is a project that is currently in the development phase and hasn’t yet reached the beta stage yet. From the information provided on their website and blogs, it is based on Ubuntu and uses the GNOME desktop environment. The main focus of Trenta OS is on looks and UI, focusing on similar icons, dock style, etc.
The reason why there is so much obsession over the macOS look is that it is so good-looking. Apple has a good sense of design and it has influenced projects on other operating systems too. If you have been following the Linux world then you might have heard the name of Pear OS which was the macOS of Linux world but it was bought by an anonymous enterprise.
Currently, the most similar and most appealing Linux distribution of all the aforementioned ones is the elementary OS which could become the next big thing. and with the improvements and features, it can even outshine macOS, but only time will tell.