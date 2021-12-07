5+Linux+Distributions+That+Are+macOS+Lookalikes

The Linux world already has hundreds of different distributions and every distribution is meant for a specific purpose. Some provide good looks, some are meant for networking, some are meant for programming. There are just so many different options available. People who are obsessed with the looks of Apple’s macOS can now get them on Linux without spending so much on buying a MacBook.

Linux has endless possibilities available and when it comes to tweaking the looks of your PC or Laptop then you can do wonders with Linux. But instead of just tweaking little things, why not use Linux distributions that are inspired from the looks of macOS. Yes, there are several macOS-inspired Linux distributions available and we have listed some of them to help you narrow down the selection. Let’s have a look at them:

1. Elementary OS

First off, we have the elementary OS that was initially inspired by macOS but now it is gradually getting better than macOS, which is always a good thing. elementary OS has added new improvements and it has heavily focused on improving the user experience.

The dock panel of elementary OS is not the only thing that you will find similar to macOS but the overall design and the approach to OS is very much similar to macOS. Everything about the elementary OS is organized in such a way to provide a user experience to macOS and they also have strict guidelines for developers for the apps they publish.

Plus, you can do everyday tasks on elementary OS like making assignments, converting Word to PDF or converting PDF to Word like you would on a MacBook.

2. Deepin Linux

After the elementary OS, we have Deepin Linux which could be the distribution of your choice if you want your Linux to be very much similar to macOS. Initially, Deepin Linux was based on Ubuntu but currently, it is using Debian as its base.

Deepin Linux has its own desktop environment along with Deepin-specific applications that blend in perfectly with the desktop environment to give you an aesthetic feel similar to macOS.

3. BackSlash Linux

BackSlash Linux is a distribution that is not very much famous in the Linux distribution world but it provides a feel and looks similar to macOS. If you like the looks and feels of macOS then BackSlash Linux does a great job of copying the looks and aesthetics of macOS.

The icons, the docks, the top menu bar, and other things are very much similar to macOS and some even consider it a Linux clone of macOS. The BackSlash Linux is based on Ubuntu and has a similar release cycle as Ubuntu. Try to experiment on a spare system and see how it performs for you.