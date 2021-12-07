5+Best+Linux+Distros+For+Running+A+Business+In+2022

Running a business requires you to ensure purchases of good IT hardware, licensing software and of course, there are many additional costs especially if you are a Windows user. If you switch to the alternative of Linux, you can cut down most of these costs by reducing the investment that you make in an operating system. In addition to reducing the cost, Linux also provides greater stability and support which is important for running any business. In the last few years, Linux has become extremely friendly for both individuals and businesses. Linux is not only free but also provides its users with plenty of Linux Distros too. These Linux Distros often require a low resource and good uptime. The only thing that you need to focus is on the hardware drivers. Here are the five best Linux distros that can prove to be helpful for running a business.

1. NethServer

NethServer is available for free and it can be deployed and administered easily. In addition to that, it also provides professional support options. However, server deployment does require a good amount of skills and the foundation should be strong but still, NethServer ensures that deployment of servers occurs easily. This distro is extremely modular and feature-rich. It is filled with features like Web Server, MailServer, Firewall, Web Filter and more. Even though the web interface of NethServer is easy, it is extremely powerful too. Further, the regular security updates make it an extremely secure distro. Also, NethServer is extremely scalable. Even if you are planning to run a big business like Emirates Post and TCS, it can be easily managed on NethServer.

2. Debian Linux

The stability that Debian Linux provides makes it extremely suitable for business purposes. Additionally, it also supports a wide range of applications, APT package manager and other common packages support. The user can decide what interface fits them and on the basis of that decision on the desktop environment that they want. What also makes it easy to find one’s way towards Debian Linux is the fact that there are tons of tutorials on how to solve a user problem here.

3. ClearOS

ClearOS can be described as an extremely good alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Server which is commercial. ClearOS is a simple and open operating system that works with an intuitive graphical web-based user interface. The installation process of ClearOS is extremely easy. Further, the online store of ClearOS comes with more than a hundred applications that a small business might require. The applications available on it can be categorized into six types: Cloud, Gateway, Server, Networking, System and Reports.

4. Ubuntu

It is hard to ignore Ubuntu when discussing Linux Distros. It is an all-rounder Linux Distros that is suitable both for working on personal and business space. What makes it suitable for a business is the in-built software centre, long term support and support for the business users. In