4+Best+Linux-Based+Router+OS+That+You+Can+Install+Right+Now

If you have an old PC lying around then why not turn it into a router instead of letting it go to waste or build a small office network out of it. The Linux community not only creates great desktop and server solutions that can be used by anyone but also create worthy router solutions that are open and Linux-based.

These include the firmware replacement that you can flash or upload to your router. Along with that, there are also Linux-based distributions that can run onto PCs and act as routers. Let’s have a look at open source or Linux-based router projects that you can use:

1. DD-WRT

DD-WRT is one of the most popular open-source firmware replacements for wireless routers, PCs, and embedded systems. It is rich in features and well-maintained. DD-WRT’s software runs on all compatible open routers and systems & is actually a very good replacement for the router firmware. You can install it on your router instead of the firmware by logging into the admin interface through the gateway address i.e 192.168.0.1 and then installing it.

DD-WRT provides all the features that a wireless router has and it also contains other typical features that are found in firmware replacements. DD-WRT can make your router operate as a normal router or it can put it into different modes such as Client, Bridge, or Repeater. It has support for VLANs, Virtual SSID, VPN and has features like a hotspot, QoS, server, etc. DD-WRT provides you with features that a normal router firmware doesn’t have to offer.

2. RouterOS

RouterOS is a Linux-based OS that is a commercial offering for people who want to turn their PC into a router. RouterOS starts onto your PC and turns it into an enterprise-level router. It provides features like routing, firewall, bandwidth management, backhaul link, VPN support, WAP, hotspot, and much more.

Although the code is not open like other Linux-based OS still it is a very good choice for a Linux router. All the features are free for the first 24 hours after which the trial period ends and you can either use limited features or purchase a license.

3. ZeroShell

ZeroShell is similar to RouterOS and it can provide LAN services for small-to-medium-sized networks. ZeroShell is available on a Linux LiveCD so it doesn’t need to be installed, rather it just needs some storage space where it can save the configuration.

ZeroShell can perform multiple functions including as a router, firewall, WAP, VPN, RADIUS server, and more. Its noteworthy features include QoS, hotspot, internet load-balancing & fail-over features. VLAN tagging, multiple SSIDs, and Windows Active Directory are also supported.