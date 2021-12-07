10 Things To Know Before Switching From Windows To Linux
December 7, 2021
Linux just like Windows or Mac OS is an operating system. Precisely, it is an engine that is used to power desktop operating systems like Ubuntu and Red Hat, which are known as distributions. If you are planning to shift from Windows to Linux, you should know that change can be intimidating but it is always worth a try. For a long time, many desktop users are familiar with Windows OS as it comes as the default operating system but there are alternatives there and Linux is one such alternative. What makes Linux unique is that it is an open-source operating system and is free. Here are ten things that you should know before switching to Linux from Windows.
1. The performance quality is better
Linux is fairly lightweight and therefore, runs faster than Windows version 8.1 and 10. Switching to Linux can make one instantly realize the processing speed of the computers. For instance, the time taken to edit any Cool Photos on Linux will take much less time in comparison to performing the same function on a Windows PC with the same features.
2. It is a secure platform
Linux being an open-source software allows everyone to contribute through coding to improve the user experience with this operating status and this very fact, gives Linux a certain Attitude Status amongst the other operating systems. Many coders keep on looking for bugs that need fixes and further, many more are constantly trying to reduce the security risks of this operating system making it one of the secure operating systems.
3. It is similar to Windows
Even though Linux is an altogether different operating system, it is a lot similar to Windows in terms of its graphic interface, application icons, cascading menus, gadgetry and configurable desktop themes. Further, it behaves like Windows but it is still considered better than Windows because of its higher stability.
4. Connecting to a printer might be difficult
Even though Linux offers the users plenty of choices, the operating system lacks in the department of peripheral support including printers. Linux does support hundreds of printers in their list, however, by any chance if your printer is not listed in its hardware compatibility list, connecting the printer with the device can prove to be an extremely difficult job.
5. Software repositories are an example
In a new operating system, many users prefer to first download the essential app. For instance, Windows users prefer to download Chrome using Internet Explorer. The same can be done on the Linux platform but at a much better speed and that too without a browser. It is because almost all the popular Linux distributions come with a package manager which allows the users to install a new program based on the programs that they have already downloaded.
6. Configuration is easy
Linux provides its users with the freedom to configure and further, access the computer at many levels. This makes it possible not only to manage the virtual environment but also to check the process that you want. Further, mimicking behaviours on Linux is an easy task to do.
7. Adobe products are not available on Linux
A graphical designer will have a hard time digesting the fact that Adobe till now has not made any of its products available for Linux. Therefore, Linux users cannot ever run Adobe products directly on the computer. However, the issue is fixed with GIMP, an alternative of Adobe products that can be extremely handy for graphical and developer designers.
8. One needs technical skills to work on Linux
Linux is not designed for ordinary computer users. In order to be able to use Linux smoothly, a good degree of computer knowledge is required. It is, however, not impossible for ordinary users to use Linux but working on this operating system is just a lot simpler for computer geeks.
9. It is possible to run Windows software
If you are wondering if you have switched to Linux, whether you would be able to work on Windows software or not, then the answer is mostly yes. WINE, a tool of Linux makes it possible for the users to run Windows applications on Linux. However, it needs to be noted that not all Windows software is supported on Linux. Having said that, you will always find an alternative to the Windows app on Linux.
10. Most Linux distributions are free
Most of the popular Linux distributions are free for users. However, there are paid ones too like Red Hat Linux and Elive. Using a Virtualbox to check which distribution works the best for you is recommended to choose the right distribution for yourself.