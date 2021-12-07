10+Things+To+Know+Before+Switching+From+Windows+To+Linux

Linux just like Windows or Mac OS is an operating system. Precisely, it is an engine that is used to power desktop operating systems like Ubuntu and Red Hat, which are known as distributions. If you are planning to shift from Windows to Linux, you should know that change can be intimidating but it is always worth a try. For a long time, many desktop users are familiar with Windows OS as it comes as the default operating system but there are alternatives there and Linux is one such alternative. What makes Linux unique is that it is an open-source operating system and is free. Here are ten things that you should know before switching to Linux from Windows.

1. The performance quality is better

Linux is fairly lightweight and therefore, runs faster than Windows version 8.1 and 10. Switching to Linux can make one instantly realize the processing speed of the computers. For instance, the time taken to edit any Cool Photos on Linux will take much less time in comparison to performing the same function on a Windows PC with the same features.

2. It is a secure platform

Linux being an open-source software allows everyone to contribute through coding to improve the user experience with this operating status and this very fact, gives Linux a certain Attitude Status amongst the other operating systems. Many coders keep on looking for bugs that need fixes and further, many more are constantly trying to reduce the security risks of this operating system making it one of the secure operating systems.

3. It is similar to Windows

Even though Linux is an altogether different operating system, it is a lot similar to Windows in terms of its graphic interface, application icons, cascading menus, gadgetry and configurable desktop themes. Further, it behaves like Windows but it is still considered better than Windows because of its higher stability.

4. Connecting to a printer might be difficult

Even though Linux offers the users plenty of choices, the operating system lacks in the department of peripheral support including printers. Linux does support hundreds of printers in their list, however, by any chance if your printer is not listed in its hardware compatibility list, connecting the printer with the device can prove to be an extremely difficult job.

5. Software repositories are an example

In a new operating system, many users prefer to first download the essential app. For instance, Windows users prefer to download Chrome using Internet Explorer. The same can be done on the Linux platform but at a much better speed and that too without a browser. It is because almost all the popular Linux distributions come with a package manager which allows the users to install a new program based on the programs that they have already downloaded.