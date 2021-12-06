Why It’s Good To Take Breaks While Working

When you’re working on a difficult work task or feel like you have too much to do, it’s easy to convince yourself that you don’t have time for breaks. In fact, this is not the case: studies have shown that regular micro-breaks for just a few minutes, to read a joke, look out the window or say play a demo game at the TonyBet Canada platform, increase energy levels and reduce burnout. What’s more, a year later, it was found to increase alertness and prevent stress.

Why It’s Important To “Unplug” While Working

It has been proven that taking breaks can prevent so-called decision fatigue. Researcher S. J. Scott notes that having to act decisively during the day can drain your willpower and ability to reason. He observed that Israeli judges were more likely to grant parole to prisoners after two daily breaks than after they had been working nonstop for some time. As decision fatigue manifested itself, the percentage of more loyal decisions in favor of defendants declined because judges resorted to the easiest and safest option of not getting into the point and imposing harsh sentences. Thus, fatigue can lead to simplistic decision-making and postponement. In the long run, you’re unlikely to thank yourself for this. And neither will your boss.

Also, taking breaks restores motivation, especially if you’re going after long-term goals. According to scientist Nir Eyal, when we’re working, the prefrontal cortex works hard to help us achieve our goals. But in matters that require sustained attention, it’s important to take a brief distraction from the goal-it can renew and strengthen motivation later. Researchers believe that deactivating and reactivating goals allows us to stay focused. It turns out that our habit of sitting down and doing everything in one sitting without interruptions is not only ineffective but harmful to the ultimate goal.

Scientists have long known that one of the purposes of sleep is to consolidate memories. We don’t suggest using the couch in the office for its intended purpose, but putting your head down on your desk and just closing your eyes during a break can really be helpful. Rest, like sleep, helps the brain analyze and consolidate what it has previously learned. Science writer Ferris Jabr summarizes the benefits this way: “Time off replenishes the brain’s stores of attention and motivation, promotes productivity and creativity, and is essential both for achieving the highest levels of performance and for simply forming stable memories in daily life.”

What Gadgets Will You Need During Your Break?

The Ostrichpillow brand decided to make it easy for you to choose your relaxation gadgets and focused specifically on making them. The range includes pillows of different types and shapes, which, according to the creators, help improve your emotional, physical, and psychological state, which will bring you overall harmony. Inside each of them is a memory foam material that adjusts perfectly to your body parts. There are relaxing eye patches that improve sleep through pressure, travel pillows for the neck and head. There are also special versions of pillows for the office that, thanks to their design, allow you to completely isolate yourself from the outside world and take a quality lunch break.

So download the app Time Out, if you have trouble remembering to rest on your own, and without hesitation take a breath during the workday. After all, that’s how your tasks will be accomplished with much more success.