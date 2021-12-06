Photos: No. 9 Iowa women’s basketball vs Michigan State

The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Michigan State Spartans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec.5, 2021. The Hawkeyes improved to 5-1 after defeating the Spartans, 88-61.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the team in scoring with a total of 24 points followed by guard McKenna Warnock with 21 points.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder received her 800th career win after Iowa’s win against Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes will play Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.