Classification of Metal Roofing Materials: Pros, Cons & Cost
December 6, 2021
When choosing a solution for a roofing arrangement, it is necessary to take into account not only the initial cost of the work but also the cost of its operation, as well as its durability. The low cost of some roofing systems at the stage of installation is not an economically correct solution, since a small financial investment in roofing turns out to be large annual operating costs. By paying once for a modern material with good characteristics and durability, the consumer receives significant savings on the maintenance of the roof.
When choosing a specific roofing material, a fairly rigid relationship can be traced between the design of the roof and the material used. The aesthetics inherent in the architectural solution of the roof, as a rule, limits the range of possible materials for the arrangement of roofing, and recently the concept of prestige has also been added to this. Metal roofing is considered the best today. The basic types of metal roofing are described below.
General Characteristic of Metal Roofing Materials
The widespread metal roofing materials include the following:
- Aluminum roofing. Aluminum is an excellent material that is widely used today to create a reliable and high-quality roof. The lightness of the material greatly facilitates the installation of such a roof, makes installation simple, fast, and inaudible;
- Copper roofing. Today, no one doubts the exceptional practicality of copper roofing. Its durability is evidenced by many architectural monuments, on which the copper roofing is perfectly preserved to this day;
- Tin roofing. Tin roofing is one of the oldest types of the roofing industry. It has a number of important advantages, the main of which are affordability and durability;
- Zinc roofing. As a building material, zinc roofing does not contain harmful substances and is completely safe for human health. In addition, this metal is much cheaper than copper, which makes it more cost-effective;
- Steel roofing. Steel roofing is used in residential construction for covering eaves, gutters, dormers, protruding decorative elements of buildings, etc. In addition, steel roofing is used to repair existing steel roofs, as well as to cover industrial buildings and window sills on building facades.
Aluminum Roofing: Advantages & Disadvantages and Cost
Aluminum roofing is cheaper than zinc and copper. The price varies from 6 to 10 dollars per square foot depending on the thickness, processing, and type of panel.
The advantages of using aluminum roofing are as follows:
- Possibility of recycling. Almost all metal roofs are somehow recyclable;
- Lightness and strength. The aluminum sheet is quite light and at the same time strong;
- No rust. Aluminum roofs usually do not have red rust;
- The average price. The material has an affordable price;
- Easy access. Aluminum is the third most abundant element in the earth’s crust, so it is ideal for structural applications.
Disadvantages of aluminum roofing:
- Thermal expansion;
- High thermal conductivity;
- Weak sound insulation.
Pros and Cons of Copper Roofing
Copper roofing is high-class roofing material. In the construction of roofs, copper has been used since ancient times. There are many advantages of copper roofing, but the most important are the following:
- Long service life;
- The high degree of maintainability;
- Easy installation.
The disadvantages of copper roofing are as follows:
- Natural color change of copper in years after installation;
- Inflated cost of material in comparison with analogs;
- High thermal conductivity.
The approximate price of roofing copper is 12-16 dollars per square foot.
Tin Roofing: Pros & Cons
Tin roofing is one of the least expensive roofing materials. The main advantages of such a roof are as follows:
- Lightness;
- Durability;
- Waterproof;
- Long service life;
- Incombustibility;
- Suitable for roofs with different configurations.
The main disadvantage of tin roofing is that it requires constant maintenance in the form of periodic painting or cleaning. In this regard, it has ceased to be actively used today.
Zinc Roofing: Features of Use
Zinc roofing provides a good combination of price and quality. Among the advantages of this material are reliability and durability, lightweight, tightness, presentable appearance. The main disadvantages include the need to observe careful conditions of transportation and storage and low noise insulation.
A square foot of zinc roofing usually costs about 14-19 dollars.
Main Pros and Cons of Steel Roofing
Legacy Service USA LLC indicates that steel roofing material is the most durable material and has the least impact on the environment. The price of a square foot of steel roofing is about 2-4 dollars.
Here are the pros of this material:
- Lightness;
- Easy installation;
- Easy to clean;
- Attractive price.
The biggest disadvantage of steel roofs is poor acoustic insulation. Intense precipitation, hail, gusts of wind will be heard in the room under the roof.
As you can see, there are different types of metal roofing. You just have to choose the one that meets your requirements.