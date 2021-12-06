Classification of Metal Roofing Materials: Pros, Cons & Cost

Aluminum Roofing: Advantages & Disadvantages and Cost

Aluminum roofing is cheaper than zinc and copper. The price varies from 6 to 10 dollars per square foot depending on the thickness, processing, and type of panel.

The advantages of using aluminum roofing are as follows:

Possibility of recycling. Almost all metal roofs are somehow recyclable;

Lightness and strength. The aluminum sheet is quite light and at the same time strong;

No rust. Aluminum roofs usually do not have red rust;

The average price. The material has an affordable price;

Easy access. Aluminum is the third most abundant element in the earth’s crust, so it is ideal for structural applications.

Disadvantages of aluminum roofing:

Thermal expansion;

High thermal conductivity;

Weak sound insulation.

Pros and Cons of Copper Roofing

Copper roofing is high-class roofing material. In the construction of roofs, copper has been used since ancient times. There are many advantages of copper roofing, but the most important are the following:

Long service life;

The high degree of maintainability;

Easy installation.

The disadvantages of copper roofing are as follows: