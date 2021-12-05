Two men arrested in shooting at Old Capitol Parking Ramp

Darnell Martin Jr., 21, and Mason Ward, 18, have been arrested in connection to the shooting at the Old Capitol Parking Ramp in Iowa City on Sunday.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Dec. 5 shooting at the Old Capitol Town Centre Parking Ramp.

Darnell Martin Jr., 21, of Coralville and Mason Ward, 18, of Cedar Rapids have both been charged with reckless use of a firearm causing property damage, according to a release from Iowa City police.

At 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Iowa City Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area. When police arrived on the scene, they found evidence of multiple shots having been fired and multiple people running from the scene who may have been involved in the shooting.

According to the police reports, both Martin and Ward fired at least one shot at two subjects. These shots struck several vehicles and caused significant property damage as well as endangering the lives of the people in the area.

An adult male was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.

At 11:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, Martin and Ward were booked at the Johnson County jail. Bond has not been released for either Ward or Martin.