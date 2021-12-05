Iowa Heartlanders split two-game road series in Fort Wayne

The Heartlanders traveled to Fort Wayne, Indiana, and won a game against the division-leading Komets.

Heartlander Adrien Beraldo searches for the puck while Thunder forward Billy Exell does the same during a hockey game between the Heartlanders and the Wichita Thunder at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Dec. 1, 2021. The Heartlanders lost 3-2 to the Thunder in a shootout.

The Iowa Heartlanders split their road series with the Fort Wayne Komets this weekend.

Iowa fell in the Friday contest, 4-0, for its first-ever shutout loss in franchise history.

The Heartlanders bounced back Saturday night, notching a 2-1 victory. Goalkeeper Trevin Kozlowski accumulated 48 saves. Defenseman Adrien Beraldo recorded his second goal of the season in the third period for the game-winner.

The Heartlanders will face the Komets again in late December.

Big Picture

After goalie Hunter Jones was called up to the AHL’s Iowa Wild, Kozlowski took up the majority of minutes at the net.

Kozlowski’s 48 saves were a career-high, who only allowed one goal on Saturday night.

The Heartlanders are now 5-11-2 on the season with 13 points. Iowa is in last place in the ECHL Central Division, one point behind the Indy Fuel.

Up next

The Iowa Heartlanders will take on the Toledo Walleye in a three-game homestand next week. Iowa and Toledo will face off on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at Xtream Arena. All games will start at 7 p.m.