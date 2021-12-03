Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Wichita Thunder

The Heartlanders fell to the Wichita Thunder, 3-2, at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The Heartlanders faced a 2-0 deficit during the second period, but by the end of the 3rd they were on the board.

Heartlanders Yuki Miura and Kris Bennett both scored to bring the game to a tie. Time ran out, and the Heartlanders prepared for overtime. A shootout occurred after overtime brought no goals for either team.

Heartlanders Alex Khovanov and Kris Bennett both had their penalty shots blocked, and the Thunder scored twice to end the game. The Heartlanders fell to the Thunder, 3-2.

The Heartlanders are on road this week against Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4.