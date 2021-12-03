Best Transcription Services With 99% Accuracy

Transcription is a meticulous recording of any oral speech, interview, meeting, conversation, or presentation in writing. If you don’t know how to transcribe audio or video to text, don’t despair! Transcription services will come to your aid. A feature of such companies is a strict approach to work – experts check for accuracy, completeness, and conformity of style and format before delivery. Therefore, you not only save time but also get properly formatted documents without grammatical errors. Here are seven professional transcription online services where the transcription accuracy reaches 99%.

Transcriberry

Transcriberry is a transcription company trusted by both students and employees of large companies or workers in medicine, law. The company transcribes podcasts, dictations, meetings, interviews, video content, documentaries, press conferences, phone calls, lectures, seminars, webinars, and more. A feature of the platform is manual and automatic transcription.

The company cooperates with linguists and the best editors who can decipher your content in the shortest possible time while not compromising the quality. In automatic transcription, the developers have implemented first-class speech recognition tools. According to reviews, AI carried out transcription with an accuracy of 90%, which is several times higher than other platforms.

The company appoints two professional human transcribers for each project. The editor-in-chief checks the final document – as a result, you get a perfectly polished paper. The team of expert decryptors has extensive experience in many fields, including academic, legal, medical, etc. So you can entrust them with the most complex projects.

Scribie

Scribie provides two types of transcription: manual and automatic. This transcription website guarantees 99% accuracy. The minimum time to complete manual transcription is 36 hours. At the same time, experts track all tones and eliminate noise to convey the essence of the recording as truthfully as possible.

The platform’s pricing policy differs depending on the type of transcription. For example, you will pay less for clean files of American speakers than for speakers with an accent, noisy background, or a poor quality file. The transcription service ordering process is simple – you upload a file, choose a plan, and pay. The company calculates the time required for video or audio transcription and sends the text in the Word file according to the specified deadline. Experts carry out proofreading and guarantee confidentiality.

If your files are not urgent or do not require high transcription accuracy, you can use automatic transcription. This service is free for files that do not exceed 30 minutes. Upload the file and get the text with 80% accuracy.

Rev

Rev has an extensive list of transcription services for all areas, including subtitling. The company claims that if your files do not exceed 20-30 minutes and have a clear voice, experts can deliver a transcription within a few hours with an accuracy of 99%. This is precisely the same amount of time it takes for experts to create captions and subtitles for video content.

Feature of Rev is a foreign subtitles service for video. This service is calculated individually and is provided at the highest level since only a few companies undertake such work. Users also appreciate Rev for the perfect balance between speed transcription and error rate.

Temi

Temi is the cheapest transcription service as it uses artificial intelligence technology. Over the years, the company has served over 10,000 customers, of which 95% were satisfied.

Developers have implemented advanced speech recognition software to convert video or audio content in 5 minutes with 99% accuracy. This speed can be counted on by those clients whose documents do not exceed 1 hour and have good sound. For files with background noise, the company claims 80% accuracy. You can upload files in MS Word or PDFs format.

A feature of the platform is the lack of limits. You can upload files of any size – you don’t need to buy a membership plan. You pay only after the fact – the company has set a flat rate for different document formats. It is an ideal platform for people who do not regularly use the services of transcribers.

GoTranscript

GoTranscript is a British company with affordable prices, high fidelity of transcription, serving all areas. The main advantage of the platform is the work with technical, scientific, and academic papers. The company claims that it will decipher any complex terminology and does not make grammatical errors.

The processing speed of audio or video content is surprising. Experts can decrypt simple files 30 minutes long in a few hours. For files with background noise and different accents, an expert may need 6 to 12 hours – this is several times faster than other companies. The company’s only drawback is its location – if you are not from the UK, you will have to reconcile with the time difference.

GMR Transcription

GMR Transcription provides manual and automatic transcription. The main advantage of the platform is the transcription of video content and transcription of recordings in Spanish. Users also appreciate the company for the service of converting paper documents into electronic ones.

The processing time for audio files is average – from 6 to 24 hours. However, the prices are slightly higher than those of other companies, since their range of services is wider. A basic transcription of 1 hour can cost you a couple of dozen dollars. We advise you to contact the company in advance, as the service on the same day can cost you a couple of hundred dollars.

Transcription Panda

Transcription Panda positions itself as the ideal platform in terms of value for money. The company prides itself on having the lowest error rate. Customers note that their pricing policy does not hit the budget too much. However, the write processing speed lags behind the competition.

The reason for this problem is the low price. One thousand people per month use the company’s services – therefore, experts need at least 24 hours to complete your project. If you want to save money, we advise you to order transcription services five days before needing text-only content. If low price is your priority – Transcription Panda is perfect.