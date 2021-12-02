What will the Gambling Industry in Japan Look Like after IR Legislation?

The casino world is constantly changing and introducing new features to make the business more profitable and more interesting for people. Not long ago, Japan started thinking about introducing the IR (Integrated Resort) model. This proposal entails the creation of a resort not only with the presence of gambling establishments of a different nature. Thanks to our information provider – https://luckychika.jp, we are going to tell you about IR legalization and the future of gambling in Japan.

IR Model in Other Countries

An integrated resort is a hub where people can not only gamble, but also listen to a concert, go shopping, hold a business meeting or conference. Of course, the IR format requires the presence of a large number of catering establishments and hotels.

It should be noted that the IR format really emerged as a solution for Asians, but later it was successfully implemented in other markets, for example, in the USA, Brazil, and Australia. Integrated resorts allow you to significantly expand your business and increase your income. Integrated resorts allow the whole family to relax because there is entertainment both for adults and children. Thus, large entertainment centers bring good income to countries. For example, Las Vegas has a huge integrated resort, The Strip, which has revenues of $ 70,000 a year.

What is the Benefit that IR Will Bring To Japan?

It is expected that the introduction of IR legalization will bring Japan billions of dollars. According to statistics, the profit will be from €4,500,0000. Moreover, the construction of integrated resorts means the building of large hotels, entertainment centers, and restaurants that can diversify people’s lives and allow them to enjoy their time.

Japan hopes to make the integrated resorts a base for tourists, then the income for the country will be increased several times. Japan’s integrated resorts could raise to $24.2 billion by 2030 if the Japanese built 6 establishments in the country.

Legal Private Sector Gambling

Most modern casino games are currently banned in Japan. However, the Japanese are among the most gambling nations. It is almost impossible to find legal halls for playing pachinko empty. Here is a list of legal forms of gambling available to the Japanese:

pachinko;

lottery;

bets on horse, bicycle, car, and motorcycle races.

Casino games, sports betting, and slot machines are currently prohibited in Japan. However, Japanese can play any gambling games if the casino is officially registered abroad. This is a reason for the growing popularity of online casinos.

Online Gambling Will Still Dominate?

Online casinos will still be popular, because such a format of gambling games has become profitable and convenient for people. Integrated resorts take a long time to build and gain popularity. Even after the successful introduction of IR, we will see a constant increase in online games, because they are the most accessible to people at the moment. Moreover, Japanese try to go to the next level and develop games based on cryptocurrency – https://luckychika.jp/payments/bitcoin/.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, implementation of the IR model will benefit the Japanese both in finances and entertainment. Many European countries take an example from Japan and successfully conduct their business, despite completely different laws. As we can learn from the https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/07/16/national/casinos-japan-tourist-attractions-hotbeds-gambling-addiction/, online gambling and IR model will bring Japanese gambling lovers a lot of satisfaction in the near future.