Top+5+Career+Fields+in+Demand+in+2022

Web Developer

As our digital world expands, the need for web developers continues to grow. They’re responsible for designing and developing websites on the internet. They also maintain them and fix errors or glitches as they arise.

The average salary is up to $77,000. To score one of these in-demand jobs, you need a thorough understanding of coding languages such as HTML, JavaScript, and MySQL. A bachelor’s degree in web development or computer science is also beneficial.

Registered Nurse

The American healthcare system is currently facing a nursing shortage. Because of that, registered nurses (RNs) are among the top career fields in demand! An RN’s responsibilities include recording patients’ symptoms and health conditions, monitoring medical equipment, and establishing patient care plans.

An RN can earn at least $75,000 per year. To become one, you need to acquire a bachelor’s degree in nursing and pass a state licensure exam.

Financial Advisor

If you’re good with numbers and money, consider a path toward being a financial advisor. This position gives financial advice, helps clients meet financial goals, and develops financial plans. They can also handle investing for clients.

A financial advisor often earns between $72,000 and $89,000 annually. If you’re interested in one of these in-demand jobs, you need to get a bachelor’s degree in finance. You should also have sales experience and understand the finance industry well.

Enterprise Architect

Career fields in the highest demand often earn a lot of money. As an enterprise architect, you can do just that! They work in information technology (IT) and develop and maintain IT infrastructure.

Enterprise architects have an average salary of $135,000. You’ll need a degree in computer science and 5 to 10 years of IT experience. Learn more about enterprise architecture job opportunities here.

Software Developer

Now that the world runs on smart devices, software developers are among the most in-demand career fields. They design and install software programs. They also monitor, test, and update programs to ensure they’re always working properly.

Software developers have high salaries that average around $110,000. To become one, you should obtain a bachelor’s degree in computer science. You’ll also need a solid grasp of programming languages like C++, Java, and Python.

