Point/Counterpoint | What’s the biggest key to an Iowa win over Michigan?

Quarterback play

Robert Read

Pregame Editor

[email protected]

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: It all comes back to quarterback play.

Well, that’s certainly going to be true this Saturday when Iowa takes on Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. Because Iowa is not going to win if Spencer Petras doesn’t have one of his best games in a Hawkeye uniform.

Also, let me get something out of the way. I agree with head coach Kirk Ferentz’s decision to start Petras this week. Alex Padilla hasn’t been as effective over the last couple games as he was over his first couple appearances. Petras looked pretty sharp in the second half against Nebraska, much better than he’s looked for most of the season.

Iowa is going with the hot hand in Petras. And the second-year starter needs to prove that that was a good decision.

Here’s what’s not going to beat Michigan: Careless throws that lead to turnovers, being antsy in the pocket because of a potent pass rush or staring down receivers rather than going through reads and finding open targets. We’ve seen Petras do all those things on multiple occasions.

Michigan has one of the best defenses in the country and is by far the best team Iowa has played this season. Ferentz loves to point out that Petras is a pretty experienced quarterback. Petras needs to put that experience to use in the biggest game the Hawkeyes have played in recent years and be the consistent, level-headed leader Iowa needs if it wants to pull off this upset.

Protecting the passer

Austin Hanson

Sports Editor

[email protected]

If Iowa’s going to win the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game, the Hawkeyes’ offensive line will need to build an impenetrable fortress around junior quarterback Spencer Petras.

Iowa’s offensive line has struggled to protect its quarterback when they drop back to pass all year. The Hawkeyes’ offensive line has surrendered the second-most sacks in the Big Ten Conference this season. The 31 sacks Iowa has given up in 2021 rank 13th in the 14-team Big Ten.

Michigan’s pass rush ranks third in the league this year with 33 sacks.

The Wolverines’ defensive line features the Big Ten’s top two pass rushers. Senior Aidan Hutchinson has sacked opposing quarterbacks on 13 occasions this season, and junior David Ojabo has produced 11 sacks.

Iowa does have the horses on its offensive line to block Ojabo and Hutchinson — the Hawkeyes will just have to get creative.

Hawkeye center Tyler Linderbaum might be the best offensive lineman in the country this season and veteran guard Kyler Schott has also proven to be solid all year long.

If the Hawkeyes can find a way to flex Linderbaum and Schott outside to help struggling tackles Nick DeJong and Jack Plumb run block, Iowa might have a chance to beat mighty Michigan. It wouldn’t hurt Iowa to put an extra offensive lineman in the game on pass plays too.

Limiting turnovers

Chloe Peterson

Assistant Sports Editor

[email protected]

Jack Campbell said it best.

“Whoever comes out on top, I’m going to just assume right now that the turnover takeaway margin was probably in their favor,” Campbell said in a Zoom conference with reporters Monday.

But it’s not as easy as it sounds.

Iowa and Michigan will match up at the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in a battle of stout defenses.

Michigan has Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and probable Heisman candidate Aidan Hutchinson on its defensive line. Iowa has Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year Riley Moss in its secondary.

The Hawkeye secondary has recorded 22 interceptions throughout the 12-game regular season, leading Division I football by three.

Moss has recorded four interceptions, and junior cash Dane Belton leads the Hawkeyes (and the nation) with five.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has three interceptions on 14 passing touchdowns. If he wants to get out of this game with his interception tally intact, he’ll need to be as precise as possible with his receivers.

The Hawkeyes will need to have good ball security, both in the hands of their running backs and quarterbacks. Iowa QB Spencer Petras has thrown six interceptions and nine touchdowns this season.

Both the Wolverine and Hawkeye offenses will be up for a challenge on Saturday, and the winner will be determined by who can limit their turnovers.

Stopping the run

Chris Werner

Sports Reporter

[email protected]

A Hawkeye victory starts with limiting the Michigan running game. Something Ohio State couldn’t do a week ago.

Wolverine tailback Hassan Haskins found a lot of open space when the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes, 42-27. The senior from Saint Louis, Missouri, rumbled for 169 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Ann Arbor last weekend. If he does that in Indianapolis on Saturday, it won’t be pretty for Iowa.

Six of Haskins’ 28 carries a week ago went for more than 10 yards and those rubs helped to set up an effective play-action pass game for Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara. Just like the Hawkeye offense, everything starts with the run game for the Wolverines.

Michigan’s rushing game has produced 35 of the Wolverines’ 53 touchdowns and Haskins has contributed 18 of those scores. He is tied for the Big Ten lead in rushing touchdowns. Haskins is the Big Ten’s second leading rusher with 1,232 rushing yards.

In Michigan’s lone loss of the year, a 37-33 defeat at the hands of rival Michigan State Spartans, the Wolverines ran for just 146 yards — their second-lowest single-game total of the season. Penn State held Michigan to 144 yards on the ground in a 21-17 Wolverine win.

If the Hawkeyes limit the run game, they’ll keep it close until the final minutes.