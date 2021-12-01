Best CBD Oil for Pain Relief, Inflammation & Anxiety
December 1, 2021
Cannabidiol or CBD has gained popularity over the last two decades as an option for relieving pain. That is quite true considering the amount of research going to prove this in addition to other benefits of the compound.
Unlike THC which can get you feeling high, CBD does not do that. It is why more studies are focusing more on CBD to see how best to use it in the medical industry. Well, pain relief, anxiety, and inflammation are some of the most researched areas.
We will present to you options on CBD oils so that you can pick the best CBD oil for your pain or overall health. This is to help you always use the right products to experience the best relief.
Best CBD Oil for Pain Relief & Inflammation 2022
1. CBDfx
Pros
- Multiple CBD types available
- Independently tested products
- Offer a good range for potency
Cons
- Limited choices for flavors
Click here to get the best deal on CBDfx
CBDfx is a top consideration for those who want CBD oil that improves their health. Here, you get CBD tinctures for sleep, calming, and overall wellness. So, you are assured of the best health and wellness benefits whenever you choose a product from the brand. Also, it offers a range of potencies for each category, unlike some CBD companies.
There is the option of both full-spectrum CBD oil and broad-spectrum CBD oil. Most people suffering from pain would consider full-spectrum oil as it can soothe them better. Nevertheless, broad-spectrum oil too can do a good job.
The products use MCT oil as carrier oil rather than hemp seed oil. Nevertheless, you will notice that the CBD effects kick in faster. The brand is able to prove that it uses pure CBD, thanks to independent lab testing. You can check out the lab results on each CBD product page to understand more.
2. cbdMD
Pros
- Third-party lab-tested products
- You get a 60-day money-back guarantee
- Free shipping for orders above a certain amount
Cons
- Some of its oils may be expensive
The CBD industry has faced so much growth within a short time. This has led to the formation of companies such as cbdMD, which is dominating the market right now with its best CBD oil for anxiety. Its full-spectrum CBD oil is among the best CBD oils meant for anxiety and depression. So, you should have an idea of what may help improve your health and wellness when you pick CBD oil from this company.
Do the CBD oils taste any good? They are natural, berry, mint, and orange. The flavors might be limited to the concentration of CBD oil. Like the 5000 mg and 7500 mg potencies are only available in natural and berry flavors.
Based on the customer reviews, many find that it is a lot easier to trust the brand thanks to the efficacy you can get with its products. All its CBD products undergo lab testing to show if they have heavy metals or other contaminants you would not want. The quick customer support for its products can help you know more about what you are buying.
3. PureKana CBD
Pros
- High-quality extraction process
- Has the full-spectrum formulation
- The oil is non-GMO and vegan-friendly
Cons
- The products are pricey
The customer feedback online about PureKana CBD has largely made the company successful. For the last several years, all those who have bought CBD oil for anxiety and depression from the company claim it is the best. Even with the updates in the laws on hemp use, the company has also managed to capitalize on it.
Even though PureKana CBD oil is not the cheapest, its full-spectrum CBD oil would still be amazing for anxiety disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since it claims its products are THC-free, that would be more reason to buy knowing you would not get high.
There are several options for potencies, you could get a stronger option if you have to deal with insomnia.
Does CBD Really Help With Pain?
Yes. To prove that CBD oil can help with pain, you will come across various research studies with some clinical trials too. A good example is how a 2018 Cochrane review found that CBD can be good for those with chronic neuropathic pain. This was a study done in 1,750 participants. So, you are sure that there are people who actually use it for pain management.
Even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved CBD for pain treatment, there is more evidence it can be essential for arthritis pain. This time round a study done in rats with arthritis found that the rats had improved symptoms in just 4 days of being on CBD dosages.
Chronic pain affects a lot of people in the world. It is a relief knowing that CBD can also be vital for relieving such pain. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine shows that CBD may be essential for reducing inflammation and pain. Those who participated in the study did not even need to increase the dose with time.
We can all agree that there is a need for more studies on the safety and use of CBD for pain and other conditions. However, for now, there is enough information to help you see the importance of using CBD for pain, inflammation, and anxiety.
Is Using CBD For Pain Safe ― Or Even Legal?
The various studies carried on CBD oil all show it is a safe compound. What is important is that you always use it as recommended by the doctor or brand. Sometimes people end up using too much CBD and experience some side effects. Not to worry as these side effects are mostly tolerable.
On the question of legality, we can say CBD is legal provided it is extracted from hemp. This is vital to know as consuming CBD oil tincture made from marijuana might not be smart. The law only allows the sale of CBD extracted from industrial hemp.
How to Talk to Your Doctor About Using CBD Oil
After going through the guide, you may have seen that CBD can be good for your pain and now you want to try out CBD oil products. However, as we always recommend, talk to your doctor first. So, how do you do it? Here are a few tips to get you going.
– Check the CBD legal status in your state
Even though industrial hemp is legal nationwide, sometimes there can be differences in purchasing and using CBD products locally. So, confirm with the local laws so that you only get CBD if it is allowed.
– Get an appointment with the doctor
You should do enough research on the use of CBD oil for your pain condition or any other. You can come up with questions to ask your doctor just to see if CBD oil is a good choice or not. Now that you are ready with all the information, get a doctor’s appointment.
– A second opinion does not hurt
You are advised to also consider a second opinion from other doctors. Not every doctor might be into using CBD oil for treating pain and other conditions. Some even do not have enough knowledge on the matter. So, get a different opinion before deciding what is best for you.
Once you find a doctor who understands cannabis, you can now talk about your dosage and which type of CBD to get. We recommend that you should not be in a hurry to get CBD for your condition. It is always good to value the information from doctors.
Final Thoughts: What’s the Best CBD Oil for Pain?
CBD oil can do a lot of things for you. What is crucial is that you always buy quality CBD products from the best CBD oil brands mentioned above. This should leave you with the best experience to help relieve pain. Also, the best CBD oil for pain should be from a reputable brand, good in potency, safe from contaminants, and can work fast to relieve pain symptoms.