More People Are Buying Pot Seeds Online Than Ever
November 30, 2021
With the growing global and national acceptance of legalization of marijuana. Searches for legal cannabis seeds have skyrocketed over the past few years on Google. Looking at data from the free google trends tool, we can see the top 3 search terms marijuana seeds, pot seeds and cannabis seeds have continued to increase each year. Overall, cannabis seeds is the most popular keyword searched worldwide, while in the United States it was marijuana seeds followed by cannabis seeds and then pot seeds.
Both of these terms tend to be more globally recognized and used words for the plant (compared to pot for example which may not be a term in some countries used for marijuana use). Between 2016 and early 2019 these terms were searched way less on average than post March of 2020. For example in December of 2016 terms were searched about 150 times compared to April of 2020 where they were searched over double the amount of that.
It seems like between November 2017 and April of 2018 searches for these weed seeds were particularly low compared to the average amount of times these terms are being searched now. Of course, legalization of cannabis over recent years is going to have an influence. Towards the end of 2018 the world saw many places take new steps to be more progressive in legalizing cannabis use. In October of 2018, Canada became the second nation after Uruguay to legalize recreational marijuana nation-wide. This of course had heavy repercussions for not only the Canadian cannabis seed market but the global market as well. In November and December of 2018 we see cannabis seed searches increase across Canada and The United States post legalization. With a slow, but steady increase as it went deeper into 2018.
Between April and May of 2020 we see searches for cannabis seeds absolutely explode with terms being googled over 1,000 times. This can be due to many reasons and the first being that cannabis sales tend to increase during the month of April for the stoner holiday 4/20, so this would make sense that more people are searching to buy high quality cannabis seeds around the infamous date. Other places began to legalize weed as well including many parts of the United States such as Washington DC and Illinois, paving way for a new wave of cannabis use across the US. With many people stuck at home over the Covid pandemic, both the use of medical and recreational marijuana has skyrocketed which may also be an influence over these search trends.
What kinds of Cannabis seeds can I buy?
Find exotic and rare pot seed options like the Peanut Butter Cookies strain available for sale at Seed City. They are connected with over 6000 seeds from reputable seed banks such as Tastebudz. Find every type of marijuana seed available for sale, and learn about their differences with cultivation below.
Regular Seeds
Regular seeds are natural and untouched. These usually produce both female and male plants. Regular seeds are extremely selective in their genetic breeding, creating fan-favorite strains. However, regular seeds can sometimes take more time and energy. They require no chemicals and are naturally more efficient at sexing clones. Female plants are the only ones growers are interested in for cultivation so that regular seeds may produce higher quality buds. Regular seeds are still pretty popular among the cannabis industry in the US and Canada. These seeds are ideal for people looking to create their own new strains or potential hybrids. This may require them to breed with the male plant.
Feminized Seeds
Feminized seeds are newer and will only produce the female plant. Many growers call the feminized seed a revolution in cannabis cultivation to produce high quality and high amounts of the female plant. Female seeds avoid wasting time producing higher amounts of plants to ensure you’re actually getting the female plants. In fact, female seeds now make up over 95% of the European cannabis seed market. Today, these female seeds on the market are incredibly high quality, and the chance of a male plant producing is practically zero. Feminized seeds are now the number one kind of seed being used among most commercial growers for their speed and efficiency.
Autoflower Seeds
Autoflowering seeds can grow on their own without the need for a manual light schedule. There is a 50/50 chance auto-flowered plants will come out female or male. Autoflower seeds are great for quick efficiency because they take much less time to grow. These compact seeds are suitable for indoor growing and perfect for people just starting out in cultivation.
Buying Cannabis Seeds Online
Buying cannabis seeds online is one of the most personal and discreet ways to purchase and cultivate cannabis products. With more countries and states allowing for the use of medical marijuana, dispensary prices are not always feasible, and more people are looking to purchase their own cannabis seeds for home use. As the public becomes more aware of the benefits of medical cannabis use, the stigmatization for buying these seeds also decreases. Of course, for some residents, particularly in America, this can become complex. Although more states are allowing for growth at home (take California, for instance), seed packages can still technically be confiscated, especially if purchased from a seed bank within the United States.
It’s important to be mindful when purchasing cannabis seeds online for both quality and legal reasons. It’s never a bad idea to be mindful and research the cannabis laws of where you’re living. In places where recreational marijuana use is legal, it is almost always certain the purchase of cannabis seeds and at-home cultivation is allowed. In many areas where medical marijuana is legal, it is also usually legal to purchase cannabis seeds, but sometimes only for medical patients. In other places, it gets more tricky, and sometimes people sell and buy cannabis seeds for collectors rather than cultivation purposes in areas where it is outlawed. Many retailers now offer seeds of all sorts of famous strains, although these are not always of quality or what they seem to be. When buying online, you should pay attention and know what you are looking for if buying from an unsure or potentially unreliable retailer online. While there are many great seed banks that offer prices for all customer budgets, sometimes easy savings may not always turn out to be the best product. Researching the company itself, the brand of the seed, and customer reviews is always a good idea.
Reputable Seed Banks
There are many phony cannabis seed retailers who are taking advantage of the recent skyrocket in cannabis seed interests and being dishonest in their product labeling. Sometimes strain labels don’t always match what the seeds are. This sort of dishonesty has led to many unhappy customers and negative reviews on Trustpilot, a research and marketing data firm. One seed bank retailer with great reviews, a happy customer base, and some of the globe’s highest quality and cared for seeds is offered from Seed City. They are a highly dependable and well-reviewed retailer with great ratings on Trustpilot compared to its competitors. The proof is their happy customer base, who continue to return for only the highest standard of weed seeds. Cannabis connoisseurs can explore seeds of various types of strains that include Indica, sativa, and hybrids.
Seed City
Seed City is a highly dependable and globally trusted cannabis seed bank. Hoping to add a particular strain to your collection? Seed City is the perfect website for cannabis connoisseurs that gives users an in-depth and virtually immersive browsing experience. Search through an inventory of over 5,000 seeds with user-friendly search features, including sizes, strains, and types (female vs. regular vs. autoflower). With tons of amazingly rated reviews, they are in the lead compared to their competitors on the marketing data research firm Trustpilot. Seed City works with the highest quality brands for authentic and pure genetics. They were born out of the United Kingdom in 2010 by a group of people who loved collecting and preserving marijuana seeds. Check out seed city for all your cannabis needs, not only for personal collection or cultivation use but large bulk orders as well for commercial use.