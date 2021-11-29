What Is the Best Way to Take CBD?

If you’re new to cannabidiol (CBD), you might be wondering what the best way of taking it is. CBD has a lot to offer when it comes to health benefits. It has been shown to help reduce pain and inflammation, improve sleep, relieve depression and anxiety, and more. It can also help supplement treatment for a variety of health conditions, from acne to insomnia, to more serious conditions like epilepsy and cancer.

If you are taking CBD for health reasons, it’s good to know what the best method of taking CBD is to help your condition. You may want to feel the effects faster, or last longer, or something in between. Here are the best ways to take CBD.

Feel the Effects Quickly: Vaping or Smoking

The best way to feel the effects as fast as possible is when you vape or smoke CBD. You can use hemp joints or use an HHC vape cart. When you smoke or vape it, the CBD carried by the smoke or vapor is absorbed through your lungs. CBD enters your bloodstream through your lungs in as little as 10 to 15 minutes, depending on your personal biology. That can be useful when you are feeling a flare up for a chronic condition and you need relief fast. The drawback is that the effects typically only last for an hour or two.

Feel the Effects Longer: Edibles

When you eat an edible, the CBD is released into your system at a slower pace. It can take as long as an hour for the edible to be slowly digested and broken down by the acid in your stomach. As it gets broken down, the CBD from the food or drink is absorbed through your stomach lining and into your bloodstream. This slow release means you feel the effects for as long as six hours. This is beneficial for when you are taking CBD regularly, and you are seeking relief from your symptoms for a longer period of time.

Best Balance of Both: Take CBD Oil Sublingually

If you want a good balance where the effects of CBD kick in relatively quickly and last longer than two hours, you can take CBD oil under your tongue, also known as sublingual administration.

The skin under your tongue is more absorbent, and you will feel the effects in as little as 20 to 30 minutes. It will also last as long as four hours, which can make it a better balance of fast and long lasting effects.

There are other ways to take CBD, such as through your skin using topicals or skin patches, but those uses are much more niche than the above three, which typically use three of the more common kinds of CBD products and only help with specific issues. Depending on what benefit you want to get from taking it, you may find that using CBD in different ways works better for you.