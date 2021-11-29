Retool Alternatives and How You Can Use Them
November 29, 2021
As your website expands, the data flow management becomes more and more complex. At a certain point, the process starts to require additional means to handle the rising information traffic.
Here comes Retool and other low-code/no-code solutions that allow building internal tools, admin panels, and web applications. The main plus of such frameworks is that you don’t need any particular expertise in web development to create those tools. All you need to do is arrange the code patterns or just seize the template packages that go out-of-box with the framework.
However, you are here because you’ve found out that Retool is not the exact platform for you and want to find the proper alternative. Thus, without further ado, we invite you to learn 4 frameworks that have their own unique features, price plans, and other numerous peculiarities.
What is the value of low-code/no-code internal tools builders
Before boiling down to the particularities of our top frameworks, we need to clarify the benefits low-code internal tools builders bring in general. Here they are:
- Low-code/no-code development is accessible even for people without deep web development knowledge. Only a general tech understanding is required.
- The app-building process is many times faster than hand-code writing.
- You save money on web development specialist hiring.
- The low-code apps are easier to debug and maintain due to their simple structure.
- Most of the low-code apps can work on different platforms by default.
Top 4 internal tool builders to pick instead of Retool
Now we get to the main point of the article – Retool alternatives. But first, let’s recollect the Retool features to have a comparison example that will help us to see the advantages and drawbacks of its alternatives.
Retool is probably the most popular and trusted internal tool builder nowadays. It’s rather feature-rich and fast, however it definitely has shortcomings.
30-day trial for free
$10 a month per user
Pros:
- Easy drag-and-drop applications building.
- Pre-made UI templates available for free.
- A set of out-of-box building blocks (Charts, Forms, Wizards, Lists, etc.).
- Reading/writing data with queries.
- You can add custom components with JavaScript code and import JS libraries via a URL.
- Quite a wide database integration capacity (Firebase, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, etc.).
- Retool can be hosted on-premise, which increases security.
Cons:
- Relatively weak responsive design.
- To use Retool at the fullest, you need to know JavaScript.
- Users testify that Retool modals are rather annoying.
- You can deploy the tool only via Kubernetes and Docker.
UI Bakery has the first place in our top list of Retool alternatives for a good reason: it has the perfect balance between the great features for web applications/internal tools development and a fair price. The framework is user-friendly and provides all the necessary instruments to cover multiple web app-building needs.
14-day trial for free
Starts at $49 a month per account
Pros:
- A single account can serve an unlimited number of users;
- Includes a popular UI library – Nebular.
- You can customize your app in line with your brand style using an in-built Design System.
- Multiple data sources (MongoDB, Google Sheets, Salesforce, MySQL, etc.) available for integration.
- 1-click Airtable-to-PostgreSQL migration tool.
- Free templates for web apps’ UIs and analytics dashboards;
- Fast and broad support.
- You can build as many web pages as you want within a single application.
- A solid package of 25+ pre-made UI components (layouts, widgets).
- A self-hosted UI Bakery version.
Cons:
- You can’t build mobile apps with UI Bakery.
- Currently, the framework has rather few ready-made templates.
Stacker
If your team has 5 or fewer members and you seek more advanced team collaboration features than Retool has, Stacker is the right choice for you. Also, the framework is great for large-scale internal tools that will involve a large number of end-users.
Free 30-day trial
Starts at $49 a month per 5 admins
Pros:
- Comprehensive and easy-to-use UI building interface.
- You can establish additional 3-rd party access to a part of your Airtable database and Google Sheets.
- Advanced team collaboration features and seamless file exchange within the Stacker environment.
- The number of external users is unlimited for any pricing plan.
- Free 30-day trial for any plan.
- Large support documentation library along with video-audio tutorials.
Cons:
- Strict limits for Records under the Starter package.
- You can’t create a white-label application.
- Weak customization capacity (no ability to add custom JavaScript code).
- Lack of 3-rd party integration options compared to other frameworks;
- No e-mail support.
Jet Admin
It’s another rather well-known admin panel and internal tool building tool. One of the main advantages of the Jet Admin is its customization capabilities.
Free plan – available
Starts at $24 a month per user
Pros:
- Drag-and-drop UI builder that includes 50+ UI components.
- Numerous integrations with third-party services, databases, and APIs.
- Data operations management with Queries and HTML code.
- Jet Admin applications are deployed automatically.
- Wide range of collaboration features for the internal tools.
- Impressing customization capacity using React, HTML, CSS, Angular, Vue.js, JavaScript.
Cons:
- Slow bug fixing.
- Domain customization and application branding come starting with a Pro plan and higher.
- You need to pay for each user of your application.
- Components creation requires a Pro plan or higher.
In a nutshell
So, which Retool low-code substitute is the best for you? Primarily, it depends on your particular needs and several factors that we’ve listed in this article.
UI Bakery suits projects of every scale. This internal tools builder has great integration capacity, a plethora of features, and a drag-and-drop interface. It can be considered the most balanced choice in terms of price and framework’s capabilities.
Stacker serves small teams and has great collaboration features.
Jet Admin can be your choice if you need to integrate various databases and APIs.
Internal is a perfect fit for low-budget projects within startups and small companies. AppGyver, in its turn, is great for large enterprises and sophisticated solutions.