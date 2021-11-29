mSpy Reviews: Is mSpy Worth the Money? Must Read Before Buying

What brought you here to read mSpy reviews?

Maybe you feel frustrated because you can’t stop thinking about what your partner is doing on their phone after you’ve caught them cheating on you, or perhaps you’d like to know what your kids do on the internet or social media. You could also be concerned about your employees browsing the internet or watching their favorite TV shows during work hours.

We understand how exasperating it can be, wishing there was some way you could monitor what people do on their phones and ensure they don’t do something they aren’t supposed to do.

Lucky for you, there are several cellphone spy apps out there that allow you to do so.

But are they all trustworthy and worth your money?

Probably not.

We looked into these apps for a good period, comparing different options to see what works the best. Out of all the available apps, mSpy won our trust – and mSpy reviews are proof that customers feel the same way!

With this article, our goal is to help you gain an in-depth understanding of how mSpy works and why it might be what you’ve been looking for.

Let’s start!

What is mSpy?

mSpy is a smartphone spying application that was launched in 2010. It enables you to monitor the activities on a target device remotely. You can install it on your children’s or employees’ phones to keep an eye on their movements and deter them from doing something unacceptable or inappropriate.

With mSpy free, you can receive notifications regarding the following activities:

Phone calls

Social media activities

Instant messages

Locations visited

The best thing?

This app works secretly in the background, making it impossible for the target phone’s user to notice a change or be suspicious.

Since its advent over a decade ago, mSpy.com has improved the app’s functions and capabilities to become the no. 1 phone spying app that users can trust blindly. More than a million parents worldwide use this app to keep an eye on their kids’ phone activities to ensure their online safety. This app is equally beneficial for spouses and corporate members who wish to keep a tab on their partner’s or employees’ activities.

Why Should You Try mSpy?



Do you constantly worry about what your little ones do on their smartphones? Would you like to know which websites they visit and who they converse with on their phones?

mSpy is a user-friendly app that allows you to deter your children from visiting inappropriate pages and websites and see if they’re texting or calling someone they’re not supposed to.

On the flip side, this spy app helps employers track the workers’ location and actions, holding them accountable for what they do during office hours. This helps boost team productivity and reduces the amount of time and dollars wasted.

If your employees get distracted on their phones during work and your business is suffering because of it, mSpy free will be a game-changer for you.

On the other hand, if you suspect that your little one might be accessing something dangerous or inappropriate on their phones, you’ll achieve much-needed peace of mind by installing mSpy on their phones.

Disclaimer: You must ask for the user’s permission before installing mSpy iPhone or Android on their cellphone if they’re an adult. If your child isn’t 18 yet, you can keep an eye on their phone activities without telling them about installing the app.

Is mSpy Legit?

This is a question that almost all interested users ask about the popular mobile tracking app. People want to know if it is legit, both from a technical and legal point of view. After all, many apps that claim to do what all spying apps should don’t fulfill their promises. Some work only occasionally, while others don’t get updated.

After extensive research and personal experience, we’ve concluded that mSpy is 100% authentic. It really does what it claims and has managed to maintain the highest level of customer satisfaction worldwide.

The software always works at its best, even after big updates. Nevertheless, in case of any discrepancy, the support team is fully equipped and willing to resolve issues and ensure a pleasant experience with mSpy.

Just make sure the target user is aware of the app installed on their smartphone if they’re 18 years or older. This will protect you from legal liabilities.

Now that you know it’s safe to use mSpy on any smartphone and how it can help make your life stress-free, let’s explore the prime characteristics of this app.

Key Features and Benefits

The main reason mSpy is loved and trusted by millions of users across the globe is that it takes little to no time or effort to set up and is super reliable. Moreover, since it is compatible with both Android and iPhone devices, it ensures maximum flexibility and convenience for all users.

This app is designed to provide you with a detailed analysis of the movements and activities happening on the target device. It offers a variety of features and all the right things that make it a leading phone spy app.

The top benefits of installing mSpy free on a target device include:

It installs quickly; doesn’t take more than five minutes.

Rooting isn’t required for Android cellphones.

It allows you to check all messages that are received on or sent from the target device.

It keeps all deleted messages saved so that nothing misses your eye.

It gives GPS location updates of the target user in real-time.

It maintains a record of call logs so you can know who called the target user and who was called from the target phone.

It lets you see the photos and videos sent and received on the target device.

It keeps tabs on travel routes.

It provides a detailed report on social media activity, covering Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and other channels).

It is designed to store all gathered information safely so that you can return to access it later.

It promises 24/7 customer support from multilingual experts.

If you look for mSpy reviews, you’ll notice how users benefit from these features and offers, regardless of their specific needs and expectations.

To enjoy these benefits, all you have to do is subscribe to the monthly plan on mSpy.com. Once the app is installed on the phone, you can get updates as they happen. You can expect regular updates for a superior experience since mSpy is the most popular spying app out there. This will ensure that you make the most of the latest mSpy technology.

How Does mSpy Work?

mSpy iPhone or Android has to be downloaded on a smartphone so that it works secretly without hindering the user’s actions. As the user continues to make calls, send messages, and browse the internet, the spying app gathers related info and uploads it on the mSpy free account.

From text messages and location to instant messaging and call details, it stores everything to help you stay up-to-date on the target phone user’s activities.

To view the secret information, you simply have to use your mobile phone, laptop, or PC to log into your account on the mSpy platform. Rest assured that these details will remain saved so you can check them out later when need be.

mSpy Free App Works in Three Simple Steps

Monitoring a target device is easy and hassle-free with mSpy. Follow the steps below to enjoy a pleasant and reliable experience.

Step 1: Sign Up for a Subscription Plan

First of all, you must head over to mSpy.com and find a subscription plan that suits your needs, expectations, and budget. Make sure you explore all functions and parameters before you sign up so that you get exactly what you have in mind.

To complete the subscription process, you’ll have to share your debit or credit card details. As soon as this step is completed, you’ll receive an email for account confirmation.

Step 2: Download the App on the Cellphone

In the email, you’ll have a guide with installation steps and tips. Read the instructions carefully, and you’ll face no difficulty in installing the mSpy app on a smartphone.

Step 3: Get into the Monitoring Mode

As soon as the app is downloaded on the target smartphone, you can open your account on the website and navigate the seamless dashboard to analyze the information coming in from your target device.

That’s it!

Monitoring a person’s smartphone activities is SO much easier and effortless with mSpy!

Delving Deeper into mSpy Features: What Users Should Expect

Let’s discuss each mSpy feature in detail so you have an in-depth understanding of the app before you make a purchase.

Oversee Site Usage and Block Pages

With mSpy, you can see the names of the pages and URLs of the websites your child, employee, or the target user visits using their mobile phones. You can also view the links they have bookmarked on different browsers.

What’s more?

This app has an intelligent feature that instantly identifies and notifies you when the user enters specific keywords on the phone. This way, you can ensure your kids don’t try to access illegal or harmful sites.

Additionally, you get to block websites that you don’t want the target user to check out. This is possible on all native browsers, including Google Chrome and Safari.

Retrieve and Manage the Necessary Info

mSpy will share all the details obtained from the target device with you on the dashboard. You can check which model the phone is and evaluate details related to its memory and operating system. Additionally, you can identify the provider of cellular service and the particular version of the software installed along with the phone’s battery percentage. You can also check the recent syncing status and the rooting of the target.

Thanks to mSpy.com, you can also tackle the majority of functions on the target phone remotely. You’ll have the authority of disabling or restarting the software, removing or exporting logs, reboot or lock the device, unlink it from the app, and get rid of all data in case the user loses the phone.

Read Messages and See Who’s Called

mSpy tells you about all messages sent and received and calls made on the device. You can open the entire conversation threads, view the phone numbers, and see when the messages and calls are received.

You don’t even have to worry about deleted messages as they’ll also be available on your profile.

Furthermore, the control panel features all calls made from or received on the target cellphone. You can check how long the mobile user has been on a call with a certain number. Moreover, you can block particular contacts to prevent the user from conversing with them. Not only this, but you can also stop a contact from calling during a particular period.

Edit Device Settings

mSpy allows you to dictate a smartphone’s default behavior. This will ensure the device works as per your preferences until you edit the settings.

Please note that the massive amount of reported data can drain the phone’s battery and impact its data usage. Therefore, you should consider specifying the details you require when using mobile data. Many users prefer getting videos uploaded only when the device has a stable internet connection.

Besides this, you can set update intervals for data usage and location. If you need frequent updates, the intervals should be shorter. A good rule of thumb is to get location updates every two minutes and regular info every half an hour.

Use the Geofencing Feature

Leveraging the latest GPS tech, mSpy allows you to follow the physical location of the target user. As long as they are within a 20-meter distance, you can keep an eye on them.

Most importantly, you can define safe and forbidden locations. This is particularly helpful for parents who don’t want their kids to enter inappropriate zones. You’ll get notified about the timings and frequency of exiting a safe zone and entering a dangerous location.

Keep a Check on Installed Apps and IM Functions

mSpy dashboard highlights all apps installed on the target device. You may block access to any of these to ensure your little ones stay away from illegal and harmful sites.

Additionally, you can keep tabs on the target user’s voice calling and instant messaging activities. From WhatsApp, Viber, Google Hangouts, LINE to Skype, Snapchat, Tinder, and iMessage, several apps exist today for connecting people over digital devices. mSpy provides details of the data exchanged on all of these apps and more!

Benefit from Key Logging

This fantastic feature offered by mSpy.com replaces the smartphone’s keyboard with one of mSpy’s – and don’t worry; the phone user won’t find out about it.

A log is created and uploaded on the dashboard for your perusal. It highlights all keystrokes made by the target user so that you always know what they are up to with their phone.

With mSpy, you also get to feed a list of keywords that may be offensive or inappropriate for the kids. You’ll get a notification as soon as the children search for any of those words or phrases on their cellphones.

Pros and Cons of Using mSpy

Finally, it’s time to dive into mSpy reviews and bring this app’s pros and cons to the spotlight. This section is basically a snapshot of what you might and might not like about mSpy. It’ll help you decide if it’s worth investing your money, energy, and time in.

Pros:

It’s super affordable; actually, one of the cheapest spying apps you can find.

It enables you to track the mobile actions of an individual invisibly.

It can be installed and used by anyone, even those who aren’t adept at using different apps on their phones.

It features GPS tracking technology that helps you stay aware of where the target user is at all times.

It provides heaps of data and info regarding all types of mobile activities.

It works for Android as well as iPhone users.

It’s also compatible with jailbroken devices.

mSpy.com offers friendly and cooperative customer care service round the clock.

New users get an mSpy free trial to test the service.

Cons:

It’s licensed to be used on one smartphone at a time.

All data stored in mSpy can be lost if the target device is wiped.

Price increment may happen in the future, as manufacturers add new features or modify the existing functions.

This mSpy review tells you both sides of the story – the good and the bad. This will help you make a well-informed decision.

What Do mSpy Reviews Say?

You can find several mSpy reviews on the internet, shedding light on what customers like and dislike about the app.

Overall, you’ll hear many positive things about this app. One customer wrote that mSpy helped him surveil text messages and calls on the target device. He was also impressed by how knowledgeable and accommodating the customer care staff was.

Several other clients agreed that the product, as well as the customer service, is commendable. They love that the representatives are super responsive in addressing users’ concerns.

mSpy free has been available for customers worldwide for quite a few years now. This means it has established a stable user base by now. If you’ve discovered this app only recently and want to know if using it is a good idea, feel free to read customer reviews online.

MSpy Free Trial



As a newbie, you can try mSpy free for 7 days and decide if it’s worth your hard-earned money. From the moment you start using it, you’ll experience a variety of advantages. You can track and control any mobile phone remotely.

To get the ball rolling, all you need to do is go to mSpy.com and enter your details in the trial form. Then, you must subscribe to a plan, tick the box underneath, and tap on “Get Free Trial.”

After testing the software for a week, you can cancel your subscription if you don’t like the spying experience.

Give mSpy a try without worrying about wasted money. Start your free trial now!

A Few Prerequisites Users Must Fulfill before Using mSpy Free

mSpy requires customers to have an Android or iOS mobile phone with a 4 and 7 on up system, respectively. On these devices, you can enjoy almost all the features of the app.

However, Android users must root their phones for some advanced functions, particularly the instant messaging thing. On the contrary, an iPhone user with a version 7 or higher can enjoy all functions, thanks to iCloud activation.

How Does mSpy Installation Work?

The installation procedure for this app is two-fold yet pretty simple. First and foremost, you must download it on a cell phone that you’d like to monitor. It can’t be your own device (duh).

Remember, the tracking app doesn’t require any money for the installation. However, you’ll have to pay a few $$ to tap into the full benefits by picking a monthly or annual subscription plan.

Once the app is installed on the target phone, you can visit mSpy.com and get access to a secure control panel on the online platform. All records of the calls, messages, location, and social media activities will be posted there only.

As a new user, you can expect the dashboard to be self-explanatory and uncomplicated. No technical expertise is warranted. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again that mSpy is a discreet app that doesn’t let people know they’re being watched on their phones. This way, your kids or employees or any other target user won’t get tipped off and you’ll be able to watch them use their phones like they usually do without any supervision.

Frequently Asked Questions: What Should You Know about mSpy?



mSpy took the world into a storm by allowing parents and employers to keep an eye on their target users as they used their mobile phones throughout the day.

Typically, first-time users have various questions popping in their minds when they think about giving mSpy a try. Feeling confused, inquisitive, and overwhelmed is perfectly normal. In fact, it’s a good thing. The more questions you ask, the better you’ll be able to understand the tracking software.

Below, we’ve answered the top FAQs about mSpy. We hope you find all the answers you’re looking for in this section.

Isn’t It Illegal to Monitor a Person’s Phone without Them Knowing?

No. It isn’t if the person being monitored is your child who hasn’t turned 18 yet. If you’re an employer who wants to ensure all workers have their attention and energy dedicated to working during office hours, you’ll have to tell them about installing the app on their smartphones.

And no, telling the target user they’re being monitored won’t kill the purpose. It’ll create a sense of accountability in your employees, pushing them to actively concentrate on their job and avoid distractions.

The important thing to note here is that the target phone should be owned by you in order to make the spying legal for you.

What Are the Things That Can Interfere with mSpy’s Proper Functioning?

mSpy won’t be able to track info on the target mobile device if it’s on roaming. Moreover, it can’t send the necessary details to your account if the phone doesn’t have an active internet connection.

Can You Download mSpy on a Phone Remotely?

While it’s possible to get info from mSpy from a remote location, you can’t install the app remotely.

Downloading is only possible if you have the target device in your hand. In some cases, you must root or jailbreak the app, which also requires you to have physical access to the device.

Is It Possible to Transfer Subscription License to Another Device?

Yes. mSpy allows you to switch the license to another mobile phone. This means you don’t have to repeat the subscription process if your kid gets a new smartphone or you give a new device to your employees. The package will remain the same.

Which Devices Can You Use mSpy With?

Whether you’re a loyal Android user or an iOS enthusiast, mSpy is the ideal tracking app for you. It works with a wide array of smartphones and tablets. These include:

Android version 4 or higher (don’t forget that some features of the spying app are only available for rooted phones)

iOS version 7 to 9.1, jailbroken (in non-jailbroken mobiles, iCloud shall be used to store and transfer gathered info)

Mac OS 10.7 Lion

Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite

Mac OS X 10.9 Mavericks

Mac OS X 10.11 El Capitan

Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion

You can test mSpy free on different phones if you’re concerned about functionality or performance differences. Believe it or not, you’ll get the same results on all phones.

In case you experience any kind of compatibility error, you can put your trust in the customer service staff. These competent professionals are quick to respond and resolve issues to ensure the app works optimally for you at all times.

What Are mSpy Pricing and Subscription Plans Like?

The cost is one of the biggest deciding factors for customers when assessing the worth of a mobile phone tracking app like mSpy.

As a potential user, you’d want to know the app’s results are worth your money. So, here you go!

You must pay a monthly amount of no more than $48.99 if you opt for the premium plan. You can save plenty of money if you subscribe for the entire year. The cost will be $11.66 per month. You can also choose a 3-month plan, which will cost $27.99 per month.

If you don’t want to invest this much right now, you can sign up for the basic plan. It’ll help you stay on top of text messages, browsing history, calls, emails, location, and the keywords entered on the target mobile. It also includes free updates and 24/7 customer support. Moreover, you’ll receive a notification if the user changes the SIM card on the device.

On the other side, the premium package offers some extra features on top of the basic functions. These include geofencing, phone locking, and website or contact blocking. The GPS tracker will immediately tell you if the phone enters a no-go area. You can restrict access to some pages or block particular contacts to guarantee strict parental control over the little ones.

The premium plan is ideal if the target user is super active on their mobile phone. It allows you to monitor each of their moves and activities extensively. In turn, you can enjoy greater peace of mind and contentment by knowing that your kids are safe and not indulging in anything illegal, harmful, or inappropriate.

With that said, we’d like to stress that if you don’t jailbreak your device, you’ll have to make do with limited access to mSpy functions. Such a phone will make it impossible to track the user’s location and monitor emails. On top of this, you won’t be able to receive real-time updates regarding mobile activities and block the user’s access to anything.

In simple words, you should consider jailbreaking the target smartphone if you want to yield the maximum benefits of mSpy and get the highest value for your money.

What Will Happen if You Don’t Enjoy Using mSpy after Subscribing to a Plan?

Although it’s very rare for users to dislike the mSpy experience and not get what they expected out of the app, you’d be glad to know that mSpy.com offers a 14-day refund policy to deal with such situations.

You just have to give a valid reason and explain why you didn’t like the service when requesting your money back. However, please note that there are certain limitations to the refund. There’s a good chance that you won’t get your money back for any plan after your first subscription.

Final Ruling: Is mSpy Legit? Should You Give It a Try?



Many users who first got to know about mSpy wondered if it’ll be the right smartphone spying app for them.

Guess what?

They loved it!

Hopefully, you must be feeling more informed about this app after reading this review. We believe it’s the best app for tracking a device’s location and keeping tabs on the calls and messages sent and received remotely.

The manufacturers update the software regularly to ensure an unmatched spying experience for all users. In addition to robust monitoring functions, you will enjoy an unsurpassed customer support experience.

With mSpy, you can watch the activities of your kids and employees at all times and check their browsing history. Based on countless mspy reviews at sfweekly.com, we can tell that this tracking app will make your life easier. The modern features, combined with affordable price, make for the ultimate smartphone tracking solution.

You won’t be able to find a better app than mSpy at a rate so competitive and with such remarkable features. Avail yourself of the free trial to check out the results for yourself!