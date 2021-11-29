Iowa City man arrested for attempted murder, child endangerment

Quentin Williams, 29, of Iowa City was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child endangerment and assault, and a charge of attempted murder. Williams allegedly fired a gun at least twice during the altercation.

An Iowa City man was arrested by the Iowa City Police Department and charged with attempted murder and domestic abuse on Nov. 27.

Iowa City Police responded to a disturbance at 5:59 a.m. on Muscatine Avenue and encountered Quentin Williams, 29, and determined that he assaulted a female victim and fired a gun as she tried to flee.

Officers wrote that the victim sustained bruises, broken ribs, a punctured lung, and had to receive emergency medical care and be hospitalized in a report following the crime.

Williams told officers that he had been in an altercation with the victim and that his behavior had been “reckless,” according to a criminal complaint.

Two children under the age of 10 were present during the altercation and the victim has since filed for a protective order against him.

Williams’ preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 8.

Police located a bullet hole in the door of the residence and a firearm in the residence, and believe that it was used to fire at least twice at the victim as she attempted to flee from the residence. Williams is a convicted felon and is unable to possess firearms legally, according to a criminal complaint.

Williams has been charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Willful injury causing serious Injury

Domestic abuse assault

Domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow

Two counts of child endangerment

Williams’ bond has been set to a total of $164,000 cash or surety bond after being booked at the Johnson County Sheriff’s office at 11:20 a.m. Sunday morning.