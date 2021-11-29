Five+Must-See+Soccer+Stadiums+to+Visit

Listen to the roar of the wild crowd as you climb the stairs to your seats. As you reach the light at the end of the tunnel, you can feel the vibrations from the fans jumping around chanting their team on. You feel like you are a part of something special and you will be if you visit one of these stadiums.

Westfalenstadion

The home of Borussia Dortmund is one of the amazing soccer stadiums and one of the hardest to get a ticket for. With a capacity of 81,365, this is the 7th largest stadium in Europe. If you can get a ticket for a match, make sure it is for "The Yellow Wall". The South bank tribune will leave you in awe as the largest terrace for standing spectators. Be a part of the amazing and intense atmosphere and sing along on the German charts for the players. Dortmund will go for their 9th Bundesliga title this season and they should have a good chance of bringing home the trophy.

Nou Camp

This stadium needs no introduction. The largest stadium in Europe and the home of FC Barcelona. With a capacity of 99,354 spectators, the venue has hosted many great moments with the likes of Romario, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi. With their slogan, Més que un club, more than a club, this stadium is a symbol and a guiding star for not only a city but an entire region. Try and get tickets for the El Classico against Real Madrid and experience one of the fiercest rivalries in soccer history. Don’t forget to visit the museum while you are here. While in Barcelona don’t forget to visit the famous Sagrada Familia that is on Forbes Bucket List Travel.

San Siro/Giuseppe Meazza

From one rivalry to another, this stadium is the home of the two Milanese clubs, AC Milan and Inter Milan. However, the name of the stadium changes depending on the home team. Something that doesn’t change is the amazing atmosphere at the stadium. The stadium was opened back in 1926 and has since then been the centre of many big games and names. Demolition plans are however in place that may take down this old beauty, so you might want to hurry if you want to cross this on your list.

Wembley

The second-largest stadium in Europe and home of the English National team. Wembley is probably the most famous stadium. The current Wembley Stadium was opened in 2007 and is the host of the FA Cup final every year. It doesn’t hold the same history as the Old Wembley Stadium, where the English national team won the World Cup in 1966, but as a truly spectacular arena, its history will by certainty be expanded in the future.

Maracanã Stadium

The only stadium not in Europe to feature this list. Maracanã was the host of the 1950 World Cup Final where Uruguay lifted the trophy for the second and so far, last time. The match is to this date still the most attended soccer match with a crowd of 199,854. Today the stadium is shared between rivals Flamengo and Fluminense and still holds a crowd of almost 80,000 people. Even though it’s not the largest stadium it might be the one with the most history.

If you just want a sneak peek at the stadiums before you go, you can find them all on FIFA or PES. The games have changed this year, which you can read a lot more about.

Safe travels on your next soccer trip!