Photos: No. 1 Iowa wrestling vs. Army

Iowa wrestling dualed the Army Black Knights on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated Army 36-7 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Iowa was originally scheduled to meet with Oregon State but Oregon State canceled after travel issues. Army was scheduled as a replacement. Iowa head coach Tom Brands expressed his gratitude toward Army for filling in after the meet finished.

The Hawkeyes pinned the Black Knights in three different weight classes. Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, and Tony Cassioppi each scored six team points for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa will wrestle Iowa State next in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday, Dec. 5.