Photos: No. 1 Iowa wrestling vs. Army

Jerod Ringwald, Photo Editor
November 28, 2021

Iowa wrestling dualed the Army Black Knights on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated Army 36-7 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Iowa was originally scheduled to meet with Oregon State but Oregon State canceled after travel issues. Army was scheduled as a replacement. Iowa head coach Tom Brands expressed his gratitude toward Army for filling in after the meet finished.

The Hawkeyes pinned the Black Knights in three different weight classes. Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, and Tony Cassioppi each scored six team points for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa will wrestle Iowa State next in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Jerod Ringwald
An Iowa spirit squad member waves a flag during a wrestling meet between No. 1 Iowa and Army at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. 14,905 fans attended the meet. Oregon State was originally scheduled to dual the Hawkeyes on Nov. 28, but could not make it to Iowa City after travel issues. Iowa scheduled Army as a replacement.The Hawkeyes defeated the Black Knights 36-7.
