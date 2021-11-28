Michigan opens as 10.5-point favorite over Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game

The Hawkeyes are 7-5 against the spread this season.

Iowa fans celebrate Iowa’s win after a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 28-21.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz joked during a press conference on Sunday that the Hawkeyes always seem to be the heavy underdogs whenever they play in big games. The Big Ten Championship Game is no different.

The Iowa football team clinched the Big Ten West division outright with the combination of beating Nebraska on Friday and Minnesota beating Wisconsin on Saturday. Iowa will play Big Ten East champion Michigan, who beat Ohio State over the weekend, in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis next Saturday. Michigan opened as early 10.5-point favorites over Iowa, per the Caesars Sportsbook. The point total is currently set at 43.5.

Iowa is 7-5 against the spread this season and seven of its 12 games went over the projected over/under.

If the Hawkeyes win, it will mark the program’s first Big Ten title since 2004 and its first outright conference championship since 1985. Below is information about the game. Also stay up to date with coverage on dailyiowan.com throughout the week.

Matchup: Michigan (11-1, 8-1) vs. Iowa (10-2 overall, 7-2 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, 63,000 capacity

TV: FOX, FOX Sports app for streaming

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI

Betting information: Line: MICH -10.5 | O/U: 43.6

Series: Michigan leads, 42-15-4

Last meeting: Michigan won, 10-3, in Ann Arbor in 2019