Campus calls for change and resources for survivors

Across the campus community, many members have called and addressed the need for change in the sexual misconduct and reporting process.

Students on campus, such as the organization Cops off Campus, have demanded changes including removing the UI Police Department from the sexual assault reporting process and providing public access to view stages of a sexual assault allegation.

This year, the UI released a new Anti-Violence Plan that outlines around 40 recommendations in prevention, education, and policy changes.

Recommendations included:

Increasing accessibility and understanding of resources like Title IX support and where to report sexual misconduct

Create a tiered education program for fraternity and sorority life members and a men’s peer program for fraternity members, and a men’s peer program for fraternity members.

Using technology and apps to raise awareness of violence and provide resources

In addition to the Title IX and Gender Equity Unit, there are other resources, including confidential ones, to address sexual misconduct and violence that students can contact for assistance.

Resources

Rape Victim Advocacy Program: (319) 335-6000

Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline: (800) 284-7821

Women’s Resource and Action Center: (319) 335-1486