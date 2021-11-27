Twitter reactions to Minnesota’s upset of Wisconsin, Iowa clinching Big Ten West
The Hawkeyes are heading to their first Big Ten Championship Game since 2015.
November 27, 2021
The Iowa football team is headed to the Big Ten Championship Game. Or, as Iowa running back Tyler Goodson said, “To Da Ship We Go.”
After Minnesota upset Wisconsin on Saturday night, Iowa clinched the Big Ten West division outright. The Hawkeyes will play in the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan next Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Iowa players said after the Hawkeyes’ win over Nebraska on Friday that they would be rooting for the Gophers on Saturday, and that was evident on Twitter. Current and former Hawkeye players, as well as some coaches and fans, reacted to Iowa’s berth to the championship game on Twitter.
Here are some of the best reactions.
— Jack Bacon (@Jrbacon50) November 28, 2021
TO DA SHIP WE GO!!!
— Tyler Goodson(Tgood) (@tgood1110) November 28, 2021
Today, we are Gophers! Ski-U-Mah! Row the Boat! All that jazz! #GoHawks!
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) November 28, 2021
BIG10 Championship!! GO HAWKS
— Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) November 28, 2021
Big Ten Championship baby!! LETS GO!!! GO HAWKS!! @BigTenNetwork @LegacyHawks @HawkeyeFootball #iowahawkeyes #hawkeyefootball #GoHawks
— Quinn Early (@QuinnEarly) November 28, 2021
Let’s go to work!!! #Hawkeyes (P.S. I don’t have any extra tickets for Indy)
— LeVar Woods (@LeVarWoods) November 28, 2021
For today and today only…HUGE PJ Fleck fan!!! Let’s Go HAWKS!!!!
— Jake Gervase (@jakegervase10) November 28, 2021
WE GOING TO THE SHIP !!! LFG!!!!!!
— TYRONE TRACY JR (@TyroneTracy) November 28, 2021
LETS GOOOO https://t.co/5ZJ0k7Kqfx
— Matt Condon (@matt_condon13) November 28, 2021
LET’S GO!!! https://t.co/HIhSSDZkgv
— Ladell Betts (@LadellBetts46) November 28, 2021
— Dustin Hollingsworth (@duh1534) November 27, 2021
Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… MASS HYSTERIA! #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/UR6ddso7gD
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2021
Conference Championship picture:
ACC: PITT v. WF
B1G: MICH v. IOWA
P12: ORE v. UTAH
SEC: UGA v. BAMA
AAC: CIN v. HOU
CUSA: UTSA v. WKU
MAC: NIU v. KENT
MWC: SDSU v. USU
SBC: ULL v. APP
B12: OKST v. BAY/OU
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2021
Iowa’s three biggest conference rivals just got together and sent the Hawks to Indy! 😂
Nebraska collapsed yesterday and then Minnesota rows all over the Badgers!!! 🤣
This is glorious!!!
What a world!!!
GO HAWKS!!!
— Chris Douglas (@ChrisDouglas515) November 28, 2021
PJ Fleck is getting a Christmas card from Kirk.
— Hyperbolic Hawkeye (@IowaHawkGuy) November 28, 2021
It PJ Fleck pulls this off I’ll never say a bad thing about him until next season
— Brett (@schneiderbrett9) November 27, 2021
— hawkize (@hawkize) November 28, 2021
— Jack Koerner (@KoernerJack) November 27, 2021
GO GOPHERS!!!
— Tyler Goodson(Tgood) (@tgood1110) November 27, 2021
Meet us in Indy #hawkeyes congrats!!
— Marvin McNutt (@McNutt7wr) November 28, 2021
We headed back to the Chip!! #Hawkeyes
— Desmond E. King II (@blaqbadger14) November 28, 2021
FINISH THEM
— Riley Moss (@R_moss5) November 28, 2021
IOWA 🆚 MICHIGAN
The @bigten Championship Game is set! 🏆🙌 pic.twitter.com/jyKFvHpHoo
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2021
You damn right!
— Seth Wallace (@CoachSWallace) November 28, 2021
MOOD pic.twitter.com/8RvqYYxoKT
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 28, 2021
Meet me in Indy! #gohawks #fightforiowa #swarmlife #rowtheboat pic.twitter.com/je7OAv5WeF
— Gary Koerner (@koerner_gary) November 28, 2021
OUTRIGHT B1G WEST CHAMPS 🏆
INDY BOUND.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/aNaYXeDyZ2
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 28, 2021
Please respect my decision! 🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/2IBmGc8Xm2
— Lisa Dondlinger (@LisaDondlinger) November 28, 2021
We back.. #GoHawks https://t.co/AIdRP2DgFQ
— Tevaun Smith (@TevaunSmith) November 28, 2021
As for potential opponents:
– Rose: Simple here. It’s the winner of Oregon/Utah since the winner of that game in Vegas next Friday night wins the Pac-12.
– Citrus: My guess is A&M. Slim chance it’s Ole Miss, but a lot of this will hinge on what happens between UGA & Bama.
— Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) November 28, 2021