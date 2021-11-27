Twitter reactions to Minnesota’s upset of Wisconsin, Iowa clinching Big Ten West

The Hawkeyes are heading to their first Big Ten Championship Game since 2015.

The Iowa Hawkeyes take the field during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 28-21.

The Iowa football team is headed to the Big Ten Championship Game. Or, as Iowa running back Tyler Goodson said, “To Da Ship We Go.”

After Minnesota upset Wisconsin on Saturday night, Iowa clinched the Big Ten West division outright. The Hawkeyes will play in the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan next Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Iowa players said after the Hawkeyes’ win over Nebraska on Friday that they would be rooting for the Gophers on Saturday, and that was evident on Twitter. Current and former Hawkeye players, as well as some coaches and fans, reacted to Iowa’s berth to the championship game on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions.

TO DA SHIP WE GO!!! — Tyler Goodson(Tgood) (@tgood1110) November 28, 2021

Today, we are Gophers! Ski-U-Mah! Row the Boat! All that jazz! #GoHawks! — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) November 28, 2021

BIG10 Championship!! GO HAWKS — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) November 28, 2021

Let’s go to work!!! #Hawkeyes (P.S. I don’t have any extra tickets for Indy) — LeVar Woods (@LeVarWoods) November 28, 2021

For today and today only…HUGE PJ Fleck fan!!! Let’s Go HAWKS!!!! — Jake Gervase (@jakegervase10) November 28, 2021

WE GOING TO THE SHIP !!! LFG!!!!!! — TYRONE TRACY JR (@TyroneTracy) November 28, 2021

Conference Championship picture:

ACC: PITT v. WF

B1G: MICH v. IOWA

P12: ORE v. UTAH

SEC: UGA v. BAMA

AAC: CIN v. HOU

CUSA: UTSA v. WKU

MAC: NIU v. KENT

MWC: SDSU v. USU

SBC: ULL v. APP

B12: OKST v. BAY/OU — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2021

Iowa’s three biggest conference rivals just got together and sent the Hawks to Indy! 😂 Nebraska collapsed yesterday and then Minnesota rows all over the Badgers!!! 🤣 This is glorious!!! What a world!!! GO HAWKS!!! — Chris Douglas (@ChrisDouglas515) November 28, 2021

PJ Fleck is getting a Christmas card from Kirk. — Hyperbolic Hawkeye (@IowaHawkGuy) November 28, 2021

It PJ Fleck pulls this off I’ll never say a bad thing about him until next season — Brett (@schneiderbrett9) November 27, 2021

GO GOPHERS!!! — Tyler Goodson(Tgood) (@tgood1110) November 27, 2021

Meet us in Indy #hawkeyes congrats!! — Marvin McNutt (@McNutt7wr) November 28, 2021

We headed back to the Chip!! #Hawkeyes — Desmond E. King II (@blaqbadger14) November 28, 2021

FINISH THEM — Riley Moss (@R_moss5) November 28, 2021

IOWA 🆚 MICHIGAN The @bigten Championship Game is set! 🏆🙌 pic.twitter.com/jyKFvHpHoo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2021

You damn right! — Seth Wallace (@CoachSWallace) November 28, 2021

Please respect my decision! 🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/2IBmGc8Xm2 — Lisa Dondlinger (@LisaDondlinger) November 28, 2021