Twitter reactions to Minnesota’s upset of Wisconsin, Iowa clinching Big Ten West

The Hawkeyes are heading to their first Big Ten Championship Game since 2015.

Jerod Ringwald

The Iowa Hawkeyes take the field during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 28-21.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
November 27, 2021

The Iowa football team is headed to the Big Ten Championship Game. Or, as Iowa running back Tyler Goodson said, “To Da Ship We Go.”

After Minnesota upset Wisconsin on Saturday night, Iowa clinched the Big Ten West division outright. The Hawkeyes will play in the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan next Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Iowa players said after the Hawkeyes’ win over Nebraska on Friday that they would be rooting for the Gophers on Saturday, and that was evident on Twitter. Current and former Hawkeye players, as well as some coaches and fans, reacted to Iowa’s berth to the championship game on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions.

