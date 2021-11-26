Twitter reactions to the Iowa football team’s 28-21 win over Nebraska

The Hawkeyes scored the final 22 points of their win over the Huskers.

Grace Smith

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
November 26, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 16 Iowa football team rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat Nebraska, 28-21, on Black Friday and clinch at least a share of the Big Ten West.

The Hawkeyes scored the final 22 points of their win. A blocked punt, safety, field goals by kicker Caleb Shudak, and a timely quarterback sneak by Spencer Petras led the Hawkeyes to victory. Iowa will represent the division in the Big Ten Championship Game if Minnesota upsets Wisconsin on Saturday.

Here are some Twitter highlights from Iowa’s win.

