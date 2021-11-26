Twitter reactions to the Iowa football team’s 28-21 win over Nebraska

The Hawkeyes scored the final 22 points of their win over the Huskers.

Iowa defensive backs Jack Koerner and Dane Belton celebrate with Jamari Harris after his interception during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Corn Huskers 28-21. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 16 Iowa football team rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat Nebraska, 28-21, on Black Friday and clinch at least a share of the Big Ten West.

The Hawkeyes scored the final 22 points of their win. A blocked punt, safety, field goals by kicker Caleb Shudak, and a timely quarterback sneak by Spencer Petras led the Hawkeyes to victory. Iowa will represent the division in the Big Ten Championship Game if Minnesota upsets Wisconsin on Saturday.

Here are some Twitter highlights from Iowa’s win.

10-2 Iowa completes the upset of 3-9 Nebraska! — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2021

I DO NOT CAAAAARE HOW IOWA WINS FOOTBALL GAMES!!!!!!!! — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@ChinLovesIowa) November 26, 2021

I’ll lick the floor of Summit if Iowa comes back and wins this. — Ed Podolak’s Mustache (@edsstache) November 26, 2021

Never out of the fight with this group. Don’t bet against the Hawks #thats7straight 🎰 pic.twitter.com/2rUt1kx0Qy — Phil Parker (@CoachParkerIowa) November 27, 2021

not the first time Hawkeyes have allowed 14 first half points to Huskers in Lincoln pic.twitter.com/MuN0cuaBVk — MochaTruck (@MochaTruck) November 26, 2021

Iowa beats Nebraska for the seventh year in a row. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/IuOcJrr306 — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 26, 2021

Iowa w/a 6 card blackjack: 3-3-3-7-2-3. Hawkeyes tied w/Nebraska at 21 midway thru 4th — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 26, 2021

The Iowa defense forcing a turnover and then realizing you have to watch the Iowa offense pic.twitter.com/9tyB54H8OO — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) November 26, 2021

ESPN gave Iowa a 5.4% chance of winning at one point in the third quarter. — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) November 27, 2021

I would love to see someone who didn’t watch this game guess how Iowa got to 21 points. — Tyler Devine (@devine_tyler) November 26, 2021

This is so disrespectful 😂😂🎈🎈🎈 https://t.co/O4ioIAR4pM — George Kittle (@gkittle46) November 26, 2021

IOWA BLOCKED PUNT FOR TD pic.twitter.com/twEYd2ifh3 — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 26, 2021

Iowa clinched at least a share of the Big Ten West with today’s win. The t-shirts have already been handed out. “I love this shirt,” Tyler Linderbaum said. “… We earned it.” The Hawkeyes win the West if Minnesota beats Wisconsin tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wlWinteivz — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) November 26, 2021

These reviews must be agonizing for Nebraska fans as their tortured soul patiently waits to leave their body — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2021