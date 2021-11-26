Spencer Petras in at quarterback for Iowa to start second half against Nebraska

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras cheers before a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 33-23 at the last home game of the season.

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Iowa football team has made a change at quarterback … again.

Spencer Petras, Iowa’s starter for the first nine games of the season — as well as all eight games in 2020 — is in to start the second half for the Hawkeyes against the Huskers. Alex Padilla has started the last three games for the Hawkeyes. Padilla went 6-of-14 passing for 76 yards in the first half. Padilla is standing on the sideline with a headset on.

Petras injured his shoulder against Wisconsin on Oct. 30, and left Iowa’s game against Northwestern the next week after he couldn’t throw with any “zip” on the ball. Despite being fully healthy, per head coach Kirk Ferentz, Petras was listed as the backup quarterback on the two-deep depth chart released earlier this week. Petras had thrown for 1,430 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions this season coming into the game. Iowa trails Nebraska, 14-6, at the start of the second half. Stay up to date on coverage from the game at dailyiowan.com.