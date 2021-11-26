Photos: No. 16 Iowa football vs. Nebraska

The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Nov. 26. Iowa has not lost to Nebraska since 2014.

Nebraska took a 14-6 lead over Iowa into the second half. Momentum changed after Iowa defensive back Henry Marchese blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown. The Hawkeyes outscored the Cornhuskers 22-7 in the second half.

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla started the game but was relieved by former starter Spencer Petras in the second half. Petras threw for 102 yards on seven completions.

Iowa clinched at least a share of the Big Ten West. Iowa will wait for the outcome of the Minnesota and Wisconsin game to find out whether or not the Hawkeyes have full possession of the Big Ten West.