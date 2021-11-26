Live updates | No. 16 Iowa takes on Nebraska in final game of regular season

The Hawkeyes and Huskers will play for the Heroes Trophy in the final game of the regular season.

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss tackles Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 16 Iowa will face off against Nebraska in the final week of the regular season. The Hawkeyes are 9-2 on the season, while the Huskers are 3-8.

The Hawkeyes and Huskers will be competing for the Heroes trophy, which has resided in Iowa City following the past six matchups.

Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Robert Read and Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson are in the Memorial Stadium press box to cover the matchup. Follow along on Twitter @dipregame and check back to this story for updates throughout the game. Other stories will also be posted to dailyiowan.com this weekend. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will be aired on Big Ten Network.

Pregame: An illness swept through the Hawkeye football team earlier in the week, but head coach Kirk Ferentz said on Iowa’s pregame radio show that the Hawkeyes are doing better now, and no one is expected to miss the game with an illness.

Sophomore quarterback Alex Padilla is taking first-team reps ahead of the game on Tom Osborne Field. Junior QB Spencer Petras is dressed and taking second-team reps.

After a couple weeks out with an injury, Hawkeye offensive lineman Mason Richman is dressed and practicing with the first-team offensive line. The offensive line from left to right: Richman, senior Kyler Schott, junior Tyler Linderbaum, freshman Connor Colby, and junior Jack Plumb.

Senior safety Jack Koerner is a game-time decision after he didn’t participate in the Hawkeyes game against Illinois last week because of an injury. Senior cornerbacks Terry Roberts and Matt Hankins are out for the game.

Senior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin is not participating in warmups.

Coin toss: Iowa won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Huskers will receive the ball to begin the game.

9:18 1Q: Nebraska 7, Iowa 0. Nebraska scores on the first drive of the game — a 12 play, 75-yard drive. Hawkeye wide receiver Charlie Jones kneels in the end zone for the touchback, and the Hawkeyes will start on the 25-yard line.

4:19 1Q: The Hawkeyes make it to the 1-yard line on a 12-yard Goodson run, and Padilla completes a fourth down pass to a wide open tight end Sam LaPorta, who may have dropped it in the end zone. The play is under further review.

The referees state that LaPorta did not maintain possession of the ball, and the Hawkeyes turn it over on downs at Nebraska’s 1-yard line.

2:50 1Q: The Hawkeyes force a 3-and-out, and Nebraska’s punter kicks it to the 48-yard line, where the Hawkeyes will take over.

1:58 1Q: Padilla is sacked on 1st down for a loss of seven yards. On 2nd down, the Huskers pass-rush Padilla and forces ann incomplete pass.

End 1: Nebraska leads, 7-0. Padilla is 4-of-9 in passing for 57 yards.

13:36 2Q: The Hawkeyes force a 3rd and out in the first drive of the second quarter, and Nebraska punts the ball to Iowa’s 38-yard line with no return.

12:48 2Q: Nebraska gets flagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for 15 yards. The Hawkeyes move to Nebraska’s 34-yard line

11:08 2Q: Iowa gets flagged for an illegal formation penalty to bring up 3rd and 9, and Padilla narrowly avoids an interception on the third down play. Hawkeye kicker Caleb Shudak coverts a career-long 51-yard field goal to put Iowa on the board. Nebraska 7, Iowa 3.

4:20 2Q: Nebraska has a mobile quarterback in backup Logan Smothers, as he takes the ball in for a touchdown. In the first half, Smothers has rushed for 64 yards and one touchdown. Nebraska 14, Iowa 3.

3:30 2Q: On the first play of the drive, Goodson hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season. Currently, Goodson has 1,005 rushing yards.

2:55 2Q: Nebraska is called for roughing the passer and targeting for a 15-yard penalty to move the ball the Nebraska 41. The targeting penalty is under review.

Targeting is overturned, but roughing the passer stands.

0:43 2Q: Padilla again narrowly avoids an interception, and Shudak converts a 48-yard field goal. Nebraska 14, Iowa 6.

Halftime: Nebraska 14, Iowa 6.

Petras is starting the second half for the Hawkeyes.

10:22 3Q: Iowa takes its first timeout of the half as the Hawkeyes are in the red zone. Petras is 1-of-2 passing in his first appearance since Northwestern on Nov. 6.

10:12 3Q: The Hawkeyes’ drive ends with a fumble by Tyler Goodson in the red zone. Nebraska will take over on its six-yard line.

5:54 3Q: Nebraska completes a 40-yard pass its the 2-yard line. Husker quarterback Logan Smothers runs in his second touchdown of the game. Nebraska 21, Iowa 6.

0:27 3Q: Petras narrowly avoids being picked off, and Shudak converts his third field goal of the day. Nebraska 21, Iowa 9.

End 3: Nebraska 21, Iowa 9.

14:16 4Q: Iowa forces a 3-and-out in the first drive of the fourth quarter. Hawkeye Joe Evans blocks the punt at the 14-yard line and Kyler Fishes brings it back for a touchdown. Nebraska 21, Iowa 16.

10:37 4Q: After the Hawkeyes recover a fumble, they go 3-and-out. Taylor punts the ball 49 yards to the Nebraska 6-yard line, where the Huskers will take over.

9:56 4Q: Husker quarterback Logan Smothers takes an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone, resulting in a safety for the Hawkeyes. Nebraska 21, Iowa 18.

7:25 4Q: Shudak converts his fourth field goal of the game to tie it up at 21 points. The Hawkeyes have gained 21 points on four field goals, a safety, and a touchdown by the special teams unit.

2:58 4Q: Petras scores on a 2-yard touchdown run, and Shudak converts the extra point to give the Hawkeyes the lead, 28-21.

1:12 4Q: The Huskers take their first timeout of the half as they advance to the 34-yard line. Iowa 28, Nebraska 21.

0:43 4Q: Iowa’s Jermari Harris intercepts Smothers’ pass and the Hawkeyes take over on their own 2-yard line.

Final: Iowa wins, 28-21