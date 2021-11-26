Watch: Iowa blocks punt, returns it for touchdown against Nebraska
Joe Evans blocked the Nebraska punt and Kyler Fisher recovered it and ran it in for a touchdown.
November 26, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. — Iowa has life.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans blocked a Nebraska punt at the start of the fourth quarter and fellow Hawkeye Kyler Fisher caught the ball in the air and ran it into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. Nebraska leads Iowa, 21-16, with 14:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Watch the play below.
IOWA BLOCKED PUNT FOR TD pic.twitter.com/twEYd2ifh3
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 26, 2021