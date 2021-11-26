Watch: Iowa blocks punt, returns it for touchdown against Nebraska

Joe Evans blocked the Nebraska punt and Kyler Fisher recovered it and ran it in for a touchdown.

The Iowa Hawkeyes take the field during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.(Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Iowa has life.

Iowa defensive end Joe Evans blocked a Nebraska punt at the start of the fourth quarter and fellow Hawkeye Kyler Fisher caught the ball in the air and ran it into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. Nebraska leads Iowa, 21-16, with 14:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Watch the play below.