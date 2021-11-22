On the Record: Nov. 19, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Meg Doster sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter, Ryan Hansen, wrote a story this week about research that has found employees are less likely to work with companies holding political opinions that are opposite of their own. Then, news reporter Anthony Neri, who wrote a story about a new Iowa Center for Neurodegeneration. Finally, we have news reporter Arabia Parkey here to discuss her story on a new course offered at the University of Iowa called Women in Business, which will give students the tools they need to become leaders in the field and lessen disparities.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster.