Twitter reactions to the Iowa football team’s 33-23 win over Illinois

The Hawkeyes are 9-2 on the season and still are alive in the Big Ten West race.

Iowa+running+back+Tyler+Goodson+carries+the+ball+during+a+football+game+between+No.+17+Iowa+and+Illinois+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+20%2C+2021.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Illini+33-23+at+the+last+home+game+of+the+season.+%28Grace+Smith%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29

Grace Smith

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 33-23 at the last home game of the season. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
November 20, 2021

The No. 17 Iowa football team rallied from a 10-0 deficit to defeat Illinois, 33-23, on Senior Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

A kickoff return touchdown by Charlie Jones and a pick six by Jack Campbell made up for Iowa’s offensive struggles, as did four field goals by kicker Caleb Shudak. Iowa is now 9-2 this season. With a win against Nebraska next week, plus a Wisconsin loss, Iowa would win the Big Ten West.

Below are some Twitter reactions to Iowa’s win.

Facebook Comments