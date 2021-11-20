Twitter reactions to the Iowa football team’s 33-23 win over Illinois
The Hawkeyes are 9-2 on the season and still are alive in the Big Ten West race.
November 20, 2021
The No. 17 Iowa football team rallied from a 10-0 deficit to defeat Illinois, 33-23, on Senior Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
A kickoff return touchdown by Charlie Jones and a pick six by Jack Campbell made up for Iowa’s offensive struggles, as did four field goals by kicker Caleb Shudak. Iowa is now 9-2 this season. With a win against Nebraska next week, plus a Wisconsin loss, Iowa would win the Big Ten West.
Below are some Twitter reactions to Iowa’s win.
CHARLIE JONES 100 YD TD RET HAWKEYES!! pic.twitter.com/ft7a84DGno
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 20, 2021
The @HawkeyeFootball defense has 21 interceptions on the season.
This is the second most by an Iowa defense since 1998. 👏
𝗘𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘆 this 🎥 angle of 1-of-2 interceptions from today.
📍 @enjoyillinois pic.twitter.com/aU0wke2Ngr
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 20, 2021
Iowa Freshman Arland Bruce just carried the ball and that man’s dignity into the endzone with him pic.twitter.com/qqxwpVsYf7
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 20, 2021
#Iowa‘s two losses put a damper on what this season could have been, but this Hawkeye defense and its takeaway numbers will go down as one of the most memorable in team history.
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 20, 2021
[walks over to ‘DAYS SINCE CHICKENSHIT BRIAN FERENTZ PLAYCALL’ board] pic.twitter.com/EF3e2PkPTC
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 20, 2021
Iowa’s offensive gameplan in a single image: pic.twitter.com/LXGhtZIlZY
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 20, 2021
Sent ‘em out right #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/glQ6D0oPfQ
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 20, 2021
A Big Ten win in November — never easy.
A lot of positives with both the offensive line and the run game. The offense probably would’ve/could’ve scored more than it did, if not for the drops. MUST clean those up.
Defense was stingy, per usual.
Onward to Nebraska. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/qt3CQnQsHz
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 20, 2021
iowa hawkeyes summed up in one screen shot pic.twitter.com/TTxDYcxSRV
— tommy 🧩 (@LockdownJaire) November 20, 2021
Your pre-game moment of the day from Kinnick Stadium: #Hawkeyes DB Henry Marchese celebrates senior day with his mother Julie, his father John, and his twin brother Michael… who plays tight end for Illinois. pic.twitter.com/4ZWUDm0cgb
— Mark Freund (@MarkFreundTV) November 20, 2021
The last Kinnick Wave of the season 👋❤️@HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/5fF9cx62Mp
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021
Again this is not on Padilla. It’s awful, predictable playcalling and a case of drops on the receivers. If they could catch today, iowa is up by 2 scores
— hawkize (@hawkize) November 20, 2021
Linderbaum 2-for-1 special.
Best lineman in the country. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ElSaX2QCDv
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 20, 2021
These freshman WRs for the #Hawkeyes continue to impress. And they’re only going to get better.
— Jared McNeill (@McNeillJared) November 20, 2021
Kirk Ferentz buries his money in the yard. Banks and investments are too risky.
— Irrational Hawk (@IrrationalHawk2) November 20, 2021
I’d say I was in a pretty good spot for that Jack Campbell pick six. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/NJdjdsTi1P
— Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) November 20, 2021