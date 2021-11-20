Twitter reactions to the Iowa football team’s 33-23 win over Illinois

The Hawkeyes are 9-2 on the season and still are alive in the Big Ten West race.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 33-23 at the last home game of the season. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

The No. 17 Iowa football team rallied from a 10-0 deficit to defeat Illinois, 33-23, on Senior Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

A kickoff return touchdown by Charlie Jones and a pick six by Jack Campbell made up for Iowa’s offensive struggles, as did four field goals by kicker Caleb Shudak. Iowa is now 9-2 this season. With a win against Nebraska next week, plus a Wisconsin loss, Iowa would win the Big Ten West.

Below are some Twitter reactions to Iowa’s win.

CHARLIE JONES 100 YD TD RET HAWKEYES!! pic.twitter.com/ft7a84DGno — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 20, 2021

The @HawkeyeFootball defense has 21 interceptions on the season. This is the second most by an Iowa defense since 1998. 👏 𝗘𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘆 this 🎥 angle of 1-of-2 interceptions from today. 📍 @enjoyillinois pic.twitter.com/aU0wke2Ngr — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 20, 2021

Iowa Freshman Arland Bruce just carried the ball and that man’s dignity into the endzone with him pic.twitter.com/qqxwpVsYf7 — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 20, 2021

#Iowa‘s two losses put a damper on what this season could have been, but this Hawkeye defense and its takeaway numbers will go down as one of the most memorable in team history. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 20, 2021

[walks over to ‘DAYS SINCE CHICKENSHIT BRIAN FERENTZ PLAYCALL’ board] pic.twitter.com/EF3e2PkPTC — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 20, 2021

Iowa’s offensive gameplan in a single image: pic.twitter.com/LXGhtZIlZY — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 20, 2021

A Big Ten win in November — never easy. A lot of positives with both the offensive line and the run game. The offense probably would’ve/could’ve scored more than it did, if not for the drops. MUST clean those up. Defense was stingy, per usual. Onward to Nebraska. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/qt3CQnQsHz — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 20, 2021

iowa hawkeyes summed up in one screen shot pic.twitter.com/TTxDYcxSRV — tommy 🧩 (@LockdownJaire) November 20, 2021

Your pre-game moment of the day from Kinnick Stadium: #Hawkeyes DB Henry Marchese celebrates senior day with his mother Julie, his father John, and his twin brother Michael… who plays tight end for Illinois. pic.twitter.com/4ZWUDm0cgb — Mark Freund (@MarkFreundTV) November 20, 2021

The last Kinnick Wave of the season 👋❤️@HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/5fF9cx62Mp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021

Again this is not on Padilla. It’s awful, predictable playcalling and a case of drops on the receivers. If they could catch today, iowa is up by 2 scores — hawkize (@hawkize) November 20, 2021

These freshman WRs for the #Hawkeyes continue to impress. And they’re only going to get better. — Jared McNeill (@McNeillJared) November 20, 2021

Kirk Ferentz buries his money in the yard. Banks and investments are too risky. — Irrational Hawk (@IrrationalHawk2) November 20, 2021